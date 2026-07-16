Candela Learners Cove Marks 20 Years of Learning Excellence

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Candela Learners Cove, a tuition centre in Hougang, is marking 20 years of teaching Science and Mathematics in Singapore, with its Establish-Decode-Score methodology having positively impacted students over the years. Over that period, the tuition centre has guided more than 2,000 students.

The centre was founded in 2005 as Eton Tuition Centre. In 2024, the centre was renamed Candela Learners Cove, after the SI base unit for luminosity, reflecting its aim to light up students' learning journeys, not only through their school years but into how they continue to learn as adults.

The Establish-Decode-Score methodology is built around a central observation: exam questions change every year, but the underlying concepts do not. This belief shaped the framework, which the centre formalised in 2017 after spending over a decade studying past-year exam papers and speaking with top-performing students about how they revised.

The three-step framework moves students through establishing a solid conceptual foundation, decoding common exam question patterns to understand what examiners are looking for, and finally scoring through targeted past-year practice. Candela states the approach was shaped by observing how students who relied on memorised worked solutions, rather than genuine understanding, tended to plateau once questions grew more demanding or spanned multiple topics at once.

The centre points to several cases as evidence of this shift in approach. One student, previously scoring a U grade for H2 Mathematics after years of memorisation-based study, went on to achieve an A after rebuilding her foundation with the framework. Another student, taking H2 Physics, struggled once he encountered conceptually heavy topics such as Gravitation and Oscillations, before improving after moving away from rote learning towards understanding the underlying principles.

The founders, Jack Chew and Tan Jun Wei, each bring more than two decades of teaching experience across Secondary and Junior College Mathematics and Physics. The centre currently supports more than 150 students each year.

About Candela Learners Cove

Candela Learners Cove is a Singapore tuition centre specialising in Secondary and Junior College Mathematics and Physics. The centre has built a strong track record of student results and holds a 5.0-star rating on Google Reviews.

For more information, please visit www.candelacove.com.

SOURCE Candela Learners Cove