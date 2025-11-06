Candy Ignites the 11.11 Sales Excitement -- Making Smart, Affordable, and Reliable Home Living Possible for Every Filipino Family

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Since entering the Philippine market, Candy, the Italian home appliance brand with 80 years of innovation and expertise, has been committed to bringing Smart, Efficient, and Simple living solutions to local families. With the launch of its first product, the Candy Dart Instant Water Heater, the brand has introduced a home essential that is truly accessible and affordable for every household—ensuring safe, convenient, and reliable hot-water experiences for all.

Over the past two months, Candy has been fully engaged in a series of promotions—from the 9.9 Mega Sale and 10.10 Event to the upcoming 11.11 Festival—showcasing its dedication to combining quality with great value. Collaborating with leading local influencers and real users, Candy invited them to test and share their authentic experiences with the Dart Series. Their positive reviews and viral videos have sparked strong online buzz, earning Candy widespread recognition and trust across social platforms.

For this 11.11 Sale, Candy is once again rewarding Filipino consumers with up to 79% off on the Candy Dart Instant Water Heater, along with exclusive livestream deals and surprise giveaways. The brand also invites fans to join its official social-media channels for a "Next Product Wish" campaign, where users can share the appliances they most want Candy to launch next in the Philippines. This initiative reflects Candy's ongoing commitment to listening to local needs and expanding its product lineup to fit diverse lifestyles.

With a history stretching from 1945 to 2025, Candy continues to build on eight decades of Italian craftsmanship, technology, and trust. Guided by its brand spirit—"Ready to live"—Candy is dedicated to helping every Filipino family enjoy the comfort and convenience of smarter home living.

