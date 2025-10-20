Canfornav opens a new office in Hong Kong

Montréal-based maritime company expands to Asia

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian maritime company Canfornav announced today the official opening of its new office in Hong Kong. This expansion signifies Canfornav's commitment to strengthening its presence in the Asian market, adding a new hub to its global operations. The Hong Kong office will better serve far east clients and develop further partnerships in light of Canfornav's fleet expansion. The company owns 30 lake suitable bulk carriers and will add 25 Japanese-built handy size bulk carriers to its fleet over the next few years.

Canfornav operates 50 vessels, providing an integral dependable, reliable and sustainable service to its customers and the global trade through more than 400 voyages per year. Canfornav Logo

"This new expansion marks our 49th year of operation," says Knud Baek Jensen, President and CEO of Canfornav. "We are very pleased to open this new office which will be operated by Christoph Held. With Montréal, Limassol and now Hong Kong, we cover strategic hubs for our routes," he added.

Founded in 1976 as a vessel operator engaged in the lumber trade, the Canadian Forest Navigation Group has evolved into one of the leading international dry bulk carriers in the St. Lawrence and Great Lakes. Renamed Canfornav in the nineties, it expanded by chartering larger ships. Today, Canfornav is one of the large handy size vessel owners and operators in the worldwide ocean transportation market and a major player in the global trade.

Canfornav is a maritime company with offices in Montréal, Limassol and Hong Kong. Founded in 1976 in Canada, Canfornav provides a world-class service carrying approximately 8.1 million tonnes of cargo annually, grain, agricultural products, fertilizers, steel, concentrates, raw materials and more. Canfornav has an international reach connecting the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence River to 900 ports around the world. Canfornav operates 50 vessels, providing an integral dependable, reliable and sustainable service to its customers and the global trade through more than 400 voyages per year. From fuel-efficient vessels to mindful maritime practices, Canfornav is committed to reducing their environmental footprint to foster a greener maritime community, while navigating a better future for global shipping.

For an interview with Mr. Knud Jensen, President and CEO of Canfornav, photos, B-Roll or information: Media Contact, Lamia Charlebois, PR Consultant, [email protected], +1 514 581 5831

