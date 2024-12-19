Cangzhou Bridges Past and Future, Showcasing Heritage and Innovation to Global Audiences

CANGZHOU, China, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from xinhuanet:

Situated along the historic Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, Cangzhou, a city honored with dual World Heritage designations, is embarking on a proactive campaign to enhance its global image. The initiative is part of the larger Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei regional development strategy, aiming to share Cangzhou's unique stories and its role in China's cultural and economic narrative.

In 2024, Cangzhou unveiled a series of 12 content pieces, including "Melting the Ancient Rhythms of the Grand Canal and Leading the New Trends of Bohai Bay: Inheritance and Innovation in Cangzhou" and "Celebrating New Year Traditions through Intangible Heritage: An Auspicious Start for the Ancient City.'" Through consistent and engaging storytelling, distinctive titles, such as "Ancient Capital of the Canal" and "the Pearl of the Bohai Sea," are gaining recognition among international audiences. The city's communication effectiveness has earned a top 10 position in an index published by a leading think tank, ranking the social media influence of Chinese cities worldwide.

Cangzhou has been actively promoting its cultural exchanges between China and the international community. In September 2024, the city hosted the Canal Culture Promotion Conference in the Netherlands, aimed at strengthening Sino-Dutch ties. The 11th China-Cangzhou International Wushu Competition, also held this year, attracted a wide array of international martial arts aficionados. Moreover, a series of global events featured Cangzhou's rich intangible cultural heritage, with thrilling acrobatics and intricate paper-cutting displays capturing the essence of Chinese culture and reaching an audience of over 100 million worldwide this year.

On the economic front, Cangzhou is enhancing its global presence by showcasing the strengths of its primary industries—pipeline equipment, automobile manufacturing, and biomedicine—and creating a favorable investment climate. The recent launch of a China-Europe freight train route from Huanghua Port, coupled with the operational success of the local bonded warehouse, has significantly boosted Cangzhou's profile on the international stage. Several reports published by leading research firms have confirmed that these initiatives are increasing global market exposure for Cangzhou's industries, attracting significant interest from international businesses.

Cangzhou is making significant strides in ecological protection with the Nandagang Migratory Bird Habitat, now a part of the extensive Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf Migratory Bird Sanctuaries. The habitat has earned a place on the World Heritage List, distinguishing it as Hebei Province's first natural heritage site. Leveraging this recognition, Cangzhou has promoted wetland protection and wildlife conservation, showcasing its commitment to sustainable development. This initiative aims to attract international visitors, inviting them to explore the pristine natural landscapes and rich biodiversity of the city and its environs.

By year-end, Cangzhou's media efforts had generated significant digital engagement: 909 pictorials and 184 videos were published on five major international social media platforms, achieving 83.045 million views, 2.297 million video plays, 285,000 likes, and 579,000 new fans. Cangzhou has consistently demonstrated innovation and determination in its international communications, infusing new vitality into the city's development. The approach enhances global understanding of Cangzhou and strengthens its international presence, positioning the city as a key player on the world stage.

SOURCE xinhuanet