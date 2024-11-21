Cangzhou Hosts Premiere Chinese Cultural Showcase

The Fifth China (Cangzhou) Fine Traditional Chinese Culture Network Film Festival Excellent Films Promotion Evening Celebrates Cinematic Excellence

CANGZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from xinhuanet:

The Fifth China (Cangzhou) Fine Traditional Chinese Culture Network Film Festival Excellent Films Promotion Evening was held at Cangzhou Stadium on the evening of November 18. The event highlighted 52 outstanding film and television productions, offering insights into the creative processes behind each work. The evening was not only a showcase of cinematic excellence but also marked the launch of a new initiative: the roll-out of the first batch of dedicated film sets and locations specifically designed for the production of online films and series.

The festival, centered on the preservation and promotion of China's traditional culture, has become a significant cultural institution in Cangzhou. Since its initiation on June 20, 2024, it has amassed an impressive array of 3,136 works, including 80 streaming movies, 2,989 short films, 53 digital shorts, and The Lion City Impressions Series, a collection of 14 films that together offer a vivid portrayal of the vibrant city of Cangzhou. The collection not only highlights the diversity but also the enhanced quality of submissions compared to previous years.

Traditional culture is akin to a pearl in the sea, with online films and TV shows acting as the vessels that navigate these valuable traditions into the future. Culture only becomes impactful when it is deeply rooted and gains momentum. The films and TV shows selected for this initiative are deeply entrenched in real life, engaging viewers and fostering the creative evolution and innovative growth of China's traditional culture. This strategic approach not only highlights cultural significance but also positions Cangzhou as an emerging economic powerhouse.

The rising tides of the Bohai Sea have shaped a vast and dramatic landscape, while the convergence of nine rivers fosters a fertile land of prosperity. The masterfully crafted Grand Canal has nourished this ancient city, enriching it with a deep cultural heritage. During the promotional event, several sites were designated as the first batch of film locations - Nanchuan Old Street, Cangzhou Garden Expo Park, the China Grand Canal Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition Hall, Cangzhou Dahua Industrial Heritage Cultural Area, Nandagang Migratory Bird Habitat, Cangzhou Iron Lion and the Ancient City Ruins Park, Wuqiao Acrobatics World, Xianxian Danqiao, Ancient Government Office of Hejian, MengCun Bajiquan International Training Center, and Huanghua Port Industrial Tourism Scenic Area.

Cangzhou, a city with a cultural lineage that stretches back thousands of years, is rich in historical significance. In recent years, the city has succeeded in transforming its vast cultural resources into high-quality business ventures, converting cultural 'soft power' into robust 'hard support' for economic growth. Since its launch in 2018, the China (Cangzhou) Fine Traditional Chinese Culture Network Film Festival has continually enhanced its offerings and embraced cutting-edge formats. It has earned accolades and widespread acclaim from industry experts and the public alike, significantly boosting its visibility, influence, and appeal as a premier cultural brand.

SOURCE xinhuanet