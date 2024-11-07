CapBridge is an Authorised Distribution Partner of UBS's First Tokenised Money Market Fund, uMINT

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 1st, UBS Asset Management announced the launch of its first tokenised investment, UBS USD Money Market Investment Fund Token (uMINT). CapBridge, a digital investment platform and a member of FOMO Group, has been selected as an authorised distribution partner of uMINT, offering this innovative investment product to its corporate and institutional clients.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, the launch of uMINT forms part of the broader expansion of UBS's tokenisation services through UBS Tokenize. Tokenholders can now access UBS Asset Management's institutional grade cash management solutions underpinned by high quality money market instruments based on a conservative, risk-managed framework. UBS's tokenisation services seek to address growing investor demand for tokenised financial assets across asset classes.

Johnson Chen, Founder and CEO of CapBridge, said, "At CapBridge, we are always committed to bridging the gap between digital and traditional assets. The launch of UBS's first tokenised money market fund highlights the synergy between traditional banking and digital asset innovation. CapBridge is delighted to be an authorised distribution partner of uMINT, contributing to the greater mission of making digital finance products more accessible to a wider range of investors and moving towards the seamless integration of traditional and digital finance."

Earlier in May this year, CapBridge was also selected to be the international partner for Hong Kong's virtual asset ETFs, namely spot virtual asset ETF products issued by Bosera Asset Management, China Asset Management, and Harvest Global Investment listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Looking ahead, CapBridge remains dedicated to serving as a one-stop platform for investors looking to invest in both traditional and digital asset funds.

About CapBridge

CapBridge, a member of FOMO Group, is a leading digital investment platform headquartered in Singapore. As a Capital Markets Services licensee, CapBridge is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to deal in capital markets products, including securities and collective investment schemes, and to provide custodial services. It is also an exempt financial adviser licensed to issue or promulgate analyses and reports on investment products.

CapBridge enables HNWIs and institutional clients to invest in traditional and digital assets via its one-stop digital investment platform, providing highly curated, top-quality, and institutional-grade opportunities to meet clients' diverse asset allocation needs. Through CapBridge's associated company, FOMO Pay Pte Ltd, a regulated MAS Payment Services Act (PSA) Digital Payment Token (DPT) entity, qualified clients can also invest into CapBridge curated products using DPTs, providing a seamless bridge between Traditional Finance (TradFi) and Web3 Finance.

