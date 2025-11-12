CapBridge Partners Lion Global Investors to Empower SMEs and Retail Investors with Yield-Enhancing Cash Management Solutions

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CapBridge, a licensed one-stop digital investment platform and a member of FOMO Group, has partnered with Lion Global Investors (LGI), to offer LGI's money market funds (MMF) through the CapBridge platform. This offering provides SMEs and retail investors with a regulated and seamless way to manage business funds, enhance cash returns, and improve overall liquidity.

The partnership builds on CapBridge's recent expansion of its Capital Markets Services (CMS) licence scope, enabling the platform to serve a broader base of investors, including SMEs, business owners, and retail investors. These solutions are designed to support clients' short-term capital allocation, help them earn competitive yields on idle cash, and align with broader financial strategies.

"Many SMEs and individuals are seeking smarter ways to make their cash work harder," said Dr. Janet Liu, Chief Executive Officer of CapBridge. "By offering LGI's professionally managed money market funds on our platform, we enable clients to manage liquidity, enhance short-term returns, and simplify treasury management without complexity or large minimums. We're pleased to partner with LGI to bring these trusted solutions to a broader audience."

"We are delighted to support CapBridge with our liquidity funds to provide a solution for their investors' idle cash," said Darius Foo, Head of Distribution Business at Lion Global Investors. "Enhancing LGI's distribution capabilities through digital players such as CapBridge underscores our commitment to enabling digital platforms with seamless and scalable infrastructure and making our cash management solutions accessible to a broader investor community.

CapBridge has chosen to work with LGI for its suite of cash management products, underscoring the shared vision to build a more connected and inclusive financial ecosystem through high-quality, regulated investment solutions. By expanding access to yield-enhancing money market products for SMEs and retail investors, the collaboration empowers businesses to put idle funds to work and enhance short-term returns. It also reinforces FOMO Group's commitment to delivering end-to-end financial services across payments, investments, and private markets, through a secure and integrated platform.

About CapBridge

CapBridge, a member of FOMO Group, is a leading digital investment platform headquartered in Singapore. As a Capital Markets Services licensee, CapBridge is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to offer top-tier funds, digital asset funds, stocks, bonds, equities, and arrange life insurance products. It provides mass affluent, HNWIs, and institutional clients with seamless access to both private and public markets, meeting clients' diverse asset allocation needs.

For more information, please visit www.capbridge.sg. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Lion Global Investors Limited

Lion Global Investors Limited (Co Reg No. 198601745D) is a part of Great Eastern Holdings and a member of the Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OCBC) Group. Established since 1986, it is a leading and one of the largest asset management companies in Southeast Asia, uniquely positioned to provide Asian equities and fixed income strategies and funds to both institutional and retail investors. As at 30 September 2025, our assets under management (AUM) stands at S$78.6 billion (US$61.0 billion). www.lionglobalinvestors.com

