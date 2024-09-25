Capcom's popular titles are discounted for a limited time during CAPCOM TGS 2024 SALE

TOKYO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capcom is excited to announce that popular titles are discounted for a limited time during CAPCOM TGS 2024 SALE.

With the release date of "Monster Hunter Wilds" now announced, Monster Hunter series keeps gaining attention from users all over the world. Fans and newcomers can save big on MH series titles during Capcom's TGS Sale, with massive expansion "Monster Hunter World: Iceborne" now 75% off, and "Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition" set combining main game and DLC now dropped to 73% off discount.

CAPCOM TGS 2024 SALE

Guest characters in Year 2 roster and exciting events also await players in critically acclaimed "Street Fighter 6", discounted up to 50% during sale.

Other popular Capcom series such as Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, Ace Attorney, and "Dragon's Dogma 2" as well as various DLC contents are also discounted for a limited time through Steam and other platforms.

Note: Sale offers may vary across platforms and regions, refer to respective digital store pages for details.

Steam TGS Sale Page: https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/capcom/sale/tgs

Don't miss out on September releases from Capcom

"Dead Rising Deluxe Remastered"

Use anything and everything to combat hordes of zombies with digital version of DRDR now available for purchase. The physical version for PlayStation®5 is planned for release on November 8th.

"Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth Collection"

A spin-off title from the famous courtroom battle series "Ace Attorney" is now available. A demo that allows players to experience the beginning chapters from the collection is also available for download, so be sure to try it out.

"MARVEL™ vs. CAPCOM® Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics"

This collection, which includes seven titles brought by the super-class tag team of MARVEL™ and CAPCOM®, released just a few days ago on digital platforms. A must-play for all arcade game lovers!

Note: Xbox One (download version only) is scheduled for release in 2025.

Prepare for updates on new CAPCOM titles

The TGS 2024 Capcom Online Program will premiere at 2:00 PM (UTC) on September 26. The pre-recorded stream plans to feature information on recently released titles, as well as exciting news for MH series and Monster Hunter Wilds.

Official Capcom TGS site: https://www.capcom-games.com/tgs/en-asia/

