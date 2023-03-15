Capillary Named a Leader in Loyalty Technology Solutions Report by Top Independent Research Firm

BANGALORE, India, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capillary Technologies, a customer loyalty SaaS platform, has been named a Leader in 'The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Technology Solutions, Q1 2023' report. Capillary's Loyalty+ has earned 5/5 for 13 of the 28 criteria evaluated by Forrester.

The report, authored by Mary Pilecki and Cole Walsh, says that brands continue to invest in loyalty programs and loyalty technology solutions to help them engage and retain consumers — who are cutting back on spending and looking for more deals in response to higher prices. And according to Forrester's Marketing Survey, 2023, "53% of B2C marketing decision-makers plan to increase their spend on loyalty technology in 2023, and economic uncertainty and scrutiny of marketing budgets has renewed marketers' focus on the profitability of their loyalty strategies."

Naming Capillary as a leader, the report states, "Capillary Technologies excels with robust tech capabilities and AI-powered nudges. Capillary Technologies offers a commerce solution, a customer data platform (CDP), and a loyalty platform, and expanded its loyalty reach by acquiring Persuade — a customer experience (CX) technology company — in 2021. Since then, Capillary has enhanced capabilities in its Loyalty+ offering for global clients in APAC, EMEA, and NA."

In a Wave evaluation where 12 of the most significant vendors were considered, Capillary was evaluated to be one of only three leaders. "For us, this Forrester citation firmly establishes Capillary as a front-runner in the Loyalty Solutions space globally. For more than a decade now, we've helped hundreds of large enterprises realize the power of technology in delivering highly efficient loyalty programs to achieve the desired business outcomes. The evaluation in The Forrester Wave as a Leader is, in our opinion, a validation for the hard work the team has put in relentlessly over the years in helping brand marketers achieve extraordinary results and achieve customer loyalty as an outcome," says Sameer Garde, CEO of Capillary Technologies.

The report further goes on to state, "Loyalty+ outpaces many in this competitive set because of robust functionality and a flexible data model. It excels in both loyalty program management and marketing, as well as in creating actionable insights from both customer and business data. And the platform's 'nudges' feature leverages AI/ML to give marketers prescriptive advice on everything from program optimization to campaign management."

About Capillary Technologies:

Founded in 2012, Capillary Technologies has a presence across the United States, India, Middle East, and Asia, in particular, Southeast Asia. Capillary Technologies offers end-to-end loyalty programs, a comprehensive view of consumers and unified, cross-channel strategies that deliver a real-time omnichannel, personalized, and consistent experience for customers. Powering a diversified product suite of end-to-end loyalty programs, across 30+ countries, Capillary Technologies works with 250+ brands as of October 30, 2021, including Asics, PUMA, Shell, Tata, Fossil, Hoya, Pantaloons, GKB Opticals, Indian Terrain, Fossil, Vishal Megamart and many more from verticals such as apparel, footwear, supermarkets, conglomerates, manufacturing and electronics, pharmacy and wellness, fine dining and QSR, luxury and jewelry, entertainment, oil and gas, travel and hospitality. With a massive reach of 875 million+ consumers and processing 1.97 billion+ transactions in Fiscal 2021, Capillary Technologies' promoter i.e., Capillary Technologies International Pte. Ltd. has the backing of Swanland Investment ltd. (an affiliate of Warburg Pincus), Sequoia Capital India Growth Fund II Ltd., Avataar Ventures Partners I, and Filter Capital Fund I Ltd. For more information, visit www.capillarytech.com.

SOURCE Capillary Technologies