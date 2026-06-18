Capital, Policy, Corporates, Connectivity: New Guide Maps the Four Strengths Powering Singapore's Climate-Tech Ecosystem

New Venture Climate Alliance guide details how Singapore anchors climate technology commercialization across Southeast Asia — a practical resource for companies, investors, and ecosystem stakeholders, produced through the philanthropic HSBC-supported Innovation Scaling Initiative

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Venture Climate Alliance (VCA) has launched the Singapore Climate Technology Ecosystem Guide, a practical resource designed to help climate technology companies, investors, and ecosystem stakeholders navigate one of the world's most important growth markets for climate innovation and regional expansion.

Developed through VCA's Innovation Scaling Initiative and supported by HSBC, the guide provides insights into Singapore's climate technology ecosystem, including the capital stack, policy and regulatory frameworks, corporate landscape, and pathways for expansion across Southeast Asia.

As climate technologies move beyond innovation toward commercial deployment, founders and investors increasingly face questions about where to establish regional operations, access customers, attract capital, and scale solutions. The guide aims to address these questions by providing practical intelligence on Singapore's role as a platform for climate technology commercialization and regional growth.

The research draws on more than 200 publicly available sources, interviews, and insights from ecosystem leaders across government, investment, corporate, and startup communities.

"HSBC is proud to support the Venture Climate Alliance's practical guide for climate tech start-ups and investors entering the Singapore market and beyond. Too often progress is slowed by market complexity—policy nuance, fragmented demand, partnership dependencies, access to capital and perceived and actual risk —rather than technology. This report turns ecosystem insight into actionable guidance to reduce friction and help innovators scale from pilots to deployment."

Kiran Sura, Global Head of Sustainability Partnerships, HSBC

"Climate technology is at an inflection point; the solutions exist but scaling them into new markets remains one of the sector's greatest challenges. Southeast Asia is a standout global growth opportunity combining urgent need, rising demand, and an increasingly sophisticated capital ecosystem. Singapore sits at the heart of this, offering the stability, connectivity, and financial infrastructure innovators need to move from validation to large-scale deployment. Guides like this help turn ecosystem complexity into actionable insight, helping founders and investors to make faster, better-informed decisions about where and how to grow."

Thomas Miles, Senior Manager, Sustainable Finance & Transition, Climate Tech, HSBC

"Across the ecosystem, we heard a common challenge: companies don't just need capital. They need the partners, policy support, corporate demand, and regional connections that must come together for a solution to scale. Singapore's strength lies in how it brings these elements together within a highly connected ecosystem. This guide was developed to help founders, investors, and ecosystem stakeholders better understand that landscape and identify practical pathways for commercialization and regional expansion across Southeast Asia."

Kate Costaris, Venture Climate Alliance

The guide identifies four key strengths that position Singapore at the center of climate technology commercialization across Southeast Asia:

Access to capital through a deep ecosystem of venture capital, growth investors, institutional capital, blended finance vehicles, and government-supported funding programs. Singapore accounts for over half of ASEAN's green, social, sustainability, and sustainability-linked bond and loan issuance.

A coordinated policy environment that provides regulatory clarity and long-term support for climate innovation and deployment

Dense corporate networks that create opportunities for pilot projects, commercial partnerships, and customer acquisition

Strategic regional connectivity that enables companies to coordinate growth and deployment across Southeast Asia

The release marks the first in a planned series of Innovation Scaling Initiative market guides exploring key growth climate technology markets globally.

The full guide is available here: https://ventureclimatealliance.org/resources/singapore-guide

About Venture Climate Alliance

The Venture Climate Alliance (VCA) is a global non-profit network of leading venture capital firms that provides general partners and portfolio companies with practical tools, market intelligence, support, and connections to help identify opportunities arising from the transition to a low-carbon economy and navigate climate-related risks. Founded by VCs for VCs, the VCA membership represents more than US$60 billion in assets under management. The VCA helps its members shape best practices, address ecosystem-wide challenges, and embed commercially relevant, climate-aligned strategies within portfolios from day one.

About the Innovation Scaling Initiative

The Innovation Scaling Initiative (ISI) is a two-year program designed to accelerate the commercialization and deployment of climate technologies. Philanthropically sponsored by HSBC and delivered by Venture Climate Alliance in close collaboration with its members, ecosystem partners, and Node, the initiative works to address critical scaling barriers facing climate technology companies through research, ecosystem engagement, market intelligence, and strategic convening.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 56 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,306bn at 31 March 2026, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

SOURCE Venture Climate Alliance (VCA)