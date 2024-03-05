CapitaLand and National Gallery Singapore's renewed partnership unveils exciting art installations and engaging programmes

Visitors can expect diverse art-meets-retail experiences that fosters accessibility and community connection

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CapitaLand and National Gallery Singapore are thrilled to announce the renewal of their partnership for the second consecutive year, promising a wave of innovative art installations and immersive experiences for visitors. This collaboration underscores the organisations' shared commitment to enrich Singapore's cultural landscape and make art accessible to all.

The Gachapartment Complex by Nikkei. Light to Night Singapore 2024: Reimagine. Image credit: National Gallery Singapore It Takes A Village by Priscilla Tey Image credit: National Gallery Singapore

The partnership kicked-off with The Gachapartment Complex (2024) by Nikkei at Funan's Underground Pedestrian Link during the Light to Night Festival 2024 in January. Local illustrator Nikkei conceptualised a clandestine sanctuary, where toys lived intricate lives that mirrored our own. Attendees of the festival witnessed these toys spring to life and delved into the parallels between their bustling lives and the vibrancy of Funan. This immersive experience was facilitated by an augmented reality (AR) component developed by students from Temasek Polytechnic.

In the month of August 2024, the second instalment of the renewed partnership is the highly anticipated debut of illustrator Priscilla Tey's captivating installation, which will take place at three CapitaLand malls – Raffles City Singapore, Plaza Singapura, and CQ @ Clarke Quay. Inspired by artworks from the collection at National Gallery Singapore, including Liu Kang's celebrated masterpiece Life by the River (1975) and Jaffar Latiff's Wandering Series from the 1970s, Tey's installation, titled It Takes A Village, immerses audiences in a larger-than-life "picture book" of whimsical urbanscapes and depictions of Singaporean folktales.

Timed to coincide with Singapore's National Day, the installation celebrates our community, land and stories, paying tribute to the Singaporean "Kampong Spirit" and embracing the timeless values of resilience and unity. Tey's installation will take visitors on an immersive journey through a cardboard neighbourhood, complete with architectural structures, furniture, flora, fauna, and characters. The installation also offers interactive experiences, including the activation of unique AR components via Instagram. Visitors can snap photos with the artwork and its interactive elements to redeem complimentary drinks or snacks from participating eateries, such as Tiong Bahru Bakery. The installation encourages visitors to gather around "stone tables" in the community spaces for drop-in activities, including crafting miniature cardboard plants that can be taken home or contributed to the growth of the installation's communal garden.

Ms June Tan, Head, Business Partnerships and Retail Marketing, Retail & Workspace, CapitaLand Investment, said: "We are pleased to extend the partnership with National Gallery Singapore to continue bridging the gap between art and the community at CapitaLand malls. At the heart of our partnership, visitors can look forward to a diverse mix of unique art-meets-retail experiences that celebrate the spirit of creativity and our community."

Ms Suenne Megan Tan, Senior Director, Museum Planning and Audience Engagement, National Gallery Singapore, emphasized the initiative's aim to enhance art accessibility, remarking, "At the heart of this partnership is a shared dedication to make art accessible for all and extending art's offerings beyond the Gallery. Through engaging installations and interactive experiences, we aim to inspire and delight diverse audiences, fostering a deeper appreciation for Southeast Asian and Singaporean art and culture."

CapitaLand has a longstanding commitment in supporting the arts, demonstrated through a diverse mix of art-meets-retail programmes across its malls in Singapore. In collaboration with National Gallery Singapore, CapitaLand will be curating a myriad of new art programmes that will appeal to various demographics, from professionals to families with young children. Exploring new frontiers beyond traditional boundaries, CapitaLand's collaboration with National Gallery Singapore ventures into CapitaVerse for a second time, an innovative exploration of the metaverse in Roblox to liven the experience with art. This year's edition of CapitaVerse will feature engaging interactive games, time-based quests, virtual collectibles and music shows, giving participants an opportunity to earn exclusive Gallery Insider memberships. These memberships provide unparalleled access to the world of art at the National Gallery Singapore and a variety of perks throughout CapitaLand malls. More details of CapitaVerse will be shared at a later date.

Headquartered and listed in Singapore, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real asset manager with a strong Asia foothold. As at 31 December 2023, CLI had S$134 billion of assets under management as well as nearly S$100 billion of funds under management (FUM) held via six listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts and more than 30 private vehicles across Asia Pacific, Europe and USA. Its diversified real estate asset classes cover retail, office, lodging, business parks, industrial, logistics, self-storage and data centres.

CLI aims to scale its FUM and fee-related earnings through fund management, lodging management and commercial management, and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand's development arm.

As a responsible company, CLI places sustainability at the core of what it does and has committed to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions for scope 1 and 2 by 2050. CLI contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.

About National Gallery Singapore

National Gallery Singapore is a leading visual arts institution which oversees the world's largest public collection of Singapore and Southeast Asian modern art. Situated at the birthplace of modern Singapore, in the heart of the Civic District, the Gallery is housed in two national monuments - City Hall and former Supreme Court - that have been beautifully restored and transformed into this exciting 64,000 square metre venue. Reflecting Singapore's unique heritage and geographical location, the Gallery aims to be a progressive museum that creates dialogues between the art of Singapore, Southeast Asia and the world to foster and inspire a creative and inclusive society. This is reflected in our collaborative research, education, long-term and special exhibitions, and innovative programming. The Gallery also works with international museums such as Centre Pompidou, Musée d'Orsay, Tate Britain, National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo (MOMAT) and National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea (MMCA), to jointly present Southeast Asian art in the global context, positioning Singapore as a key node in the global visual arts scene.

In 2020, the Gallery was the only museum in Southeast Asia that received a ranking in The Art Newspaper's annual global survey of attendance at art museums, taking 20th place. It was the first museum in Asia to receive the Children in Museums Award by the European Museum Academy and Hands On! International Association of Children in Museums in 2018. The Gallery also won the awards for "Best Theme Attraction" at TTG Travel Awards 2017, "Best Attraction Experience", "Breakthrough Contribution to Tourism" and "Best Customer Service (Attractions)" at the prestigious Singapore Tourism Awards in 2016 for its role in adding to the vibrancy of Singapore's tourism landscape.

SOURCE National Gallery Singapore