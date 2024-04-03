CAPTAIN PAUL WATSON TO LEAD EFFORT TO HALT JAPANESE WHALING IN SOUTHERN OCEAN SANCTUARY

MEDIA

PARIS, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move to protect the sanctity of the Southern Ocean Whale Sanctuary, renowned environmentalist Captain Paul Watson, alongside the dedicated crew of Neptune's Pirates, is set to embark on a crucial mission to thwart Japan's resumption of whaling activities at the end of this year.

THE CAPTAIN PAUL WATSON FOUNDATION has been established to promote and further the legacy of Captain Paul Watson. To focus on the protection and conservation of the Ocean through direct intervention supported by education, documentation, research activities and partnerships with other NGOs, governments and international institutions like the United Nations.

Japan's recent announcement of the completion of the Kangei Maru, a massive 9,300-ton factory ship spanning 112 meters, signals a concerning escalation in their pursuit of commercial whaling in the Southern Ocean. Captain Watson and his team have intercepted this threat with the acquisition of a fast, long-range vessel, which will allow them to disrupt any attempts at whaling.

"The Japanese whalers are planning to target endangered Fin whales, and we intend to stop them," states Captain Watson.

Kyodo Senpaku President Hideki Tokoro told a press conference: "It's important to protect marine resources, and we are the ones responsible for that… I believe that continuing [whaling] will benefit both Japan and the world." The act of hunting endangered whales in the name of conservation defies logic and violates international law. With a global moratorium on commercial whaling imposed by the International Whaling Commission (IWC) since 1986, Japan's actions are both unlawful and unethical.

Captain Watson's unwavering commitment to marine conservation spans over five decades, and this upcoming endeavour marks a renewed effort to confront the exploitation of the ocean. With a team of courageous activists by his side, Captain Watson is prepared to face the challenge head-on, echoing his historic confrontations with Japanese whalers a decade prior.

ABOUT CAPTAIN PAUL WATSON FOUNDATION: The Captain Paul Foundation, founded in 2022 by esteemed environmental and conservation activist Paul Watson, co-founder of Greenpeace and founder of Sea Shepherd, alongside tech entrepreneur Omar Todd, is a non-profit dedicated to marine conservation. Committed to halting habitat destruction and wildlife slaughter in the world's oceans, the foundation aims to safeguard marine ecosystems and species and uses innovative direct-action tactics to expose and confront illegal activities at sea. Visit www.paulwatsonfoundation.org for more information.

For interviews and media inquiries, please contact Mia Music at [email protected]

