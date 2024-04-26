Captivating Chinese Tourists: How Xiaohongshu Boosts Tourism for Businesses in Singapore

SINGAPORE, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FY Ads Singapore reveals the remarkable success of its year-long Xiaohongshu marketing campaign for PARKROYAL on Beach Road, an esteemed establishment nestled in Singapore's vibrant heart and part of the prestigious Pan Pacific Group.

A Strategic Partnership: FY Ads Singapore seamlessly collaborated with PARKROYAL on Beach Road to orchestrate a highly successful campaign on Xiaohongshu. The campaign showcased the hotel's luxurious accommodations, rejuvenating spa facilities, lively club scene, and authentic Si Chuan Dou Hua restaurant with precision and finesse.

Engaging Chinese Travelers: Through compelling narratives and visually captivating content on Xiaohongshu, the partnership witnessed a remarkable surge in Chinese tourists seeking refuge at PARKROYAL on Beach Road. The campaign enticed Chinese travelers to experience the luxury, warmth, and exceptional hospitality that the hotel offers.

Appealing to Local Residents: In addition to tourists, the campaign strategically appealed to Singapore's local Chinese community. By highlighting the hotel's diverse offerings, from its renowned Sichuan Douhua restaurant to its vibrant club experiences, PARKROYAL on Beach Road became a sought-after destination for leisure and gastronomic indulgence among local Chinese residents.

Measurable Impact: The Xiaohongshu marketing initiative yielded tangible results, resulting in a significant increase in bookings from Chinese tourists and a surge in patronage from local Chinese residents. The heightened visibility on Xiaohongshu translated into soaring occupancy rates and revenue, solidifying the hotel's reputation as the preferred choice for discerning Chinese travelers and locals alike.

