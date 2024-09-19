Capture The Iconic KLCC from Kota Damansara with Stunning Clarity: realme 13 Pro Series Starting at RM1,999

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- realme today unveiled its best Number series smartphone ever – the realme 13 Pro Series, featuring the segment's only Sony periscope telephoto lens, head-turning Monet-inspired design, innovative AI features and longer battery life. Elevating mobile photography to new heights with its revolutionary Ultra Clear Camera with AI, the latest realme addition underlines the brand's efforts to capture greater market share in the premium mid-range market.

The realme 13 Pro Series is available in two variants, realme 13 Pro+ 5G and realme 13 Pro 5G, and available to purchase nationwide starting at RM1,999. The realme 13 Pro+ 5G features Monet Gold and Emerald Green while the Pro variant gets Monet Purple and Emerald Green.

Born to Impress with Two Killer Camera Sensors

The realme 13 Pro+ 5G takes advantage of a dual Sony main camera system to deliver unparalleled image quality. This includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera with a 1/1.95" sensor size that provides 3x optical zoom, 73mm equivalent focal length and up to 120X zoom. Notably, this marks the first use of Sony LYT-600 sensor in a periscope camera.

The setup continues with the industry's first Sony LYT-701 sensor. This 50MP OIS main camera boasts a sensor size of 1/1.56", providing 24mm equivalent focal length. Both cameras have received the TÜV Rheinland High-Resolution Camera Certification, signifying their superior image quality and performance.

In addition, the realme 13 Pro 5G features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor with a 1/1.95" size, OIS, and 2x in-sensor zoom, capable of delivering exceptional day and night photography.

Complementing the impressive hardware is HYPERIMAGE+, the industry's first AI photography architecture realme developed to enhance visual quality. It has a three-layer architecture comprising flagship optics, on-device AI imaging algorithms, and cloud-based AI image editing.

Combining all these, the realme 13 Pro Series offers professional-level photography, be it stunning portraits, Instagrammable daily pictures, buildings and more, day or night.

Introducing AI Ultra Clarity

Leveraging the power of large-scale AI models, the all-new AI Ultra Clarity adds fun to photography by improving the resolution and sharpness of ultra-telephoto shots (within 30x) at a click. Meanwhile, the AI Smart Removal cleans up unwanted elements in photos, ensuring a clear, polished outcome for all shots.

A Masterpiece in Your Hand

realme 13 Pro Series is a statement of style and elegance. realme joins hands with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), to bring inspiration from a legendary Impressionist, Claude Monet, to the realme 13 Pro Series.

Taking inspiration from Monet's depictions of nature and beauty, the realme 13 Pro Series design captures the dazzling effects of light and colour from two masterpieces, Grainstack (Sunset) and Water Lilies, and transformed into Monet Gold for realme 13 Pro+ 5G and Monet Purple for realme 13 Pro 5G, respectively. The luxury-grade craftsmanship centred on low-saturation colours that evoke a sense of comfort and vitality, featuring a frosted glass material crafted with unique shimmering particles to emulate the fleeting moments in Monet's brushstrokes. With the Monet-inspired design, the latest addition offers users an artistic elegance that is also ultra-sleek and lightweight.

Superior Battery Life

The realme 13 Pro Series is driven by the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 5G chipset. This powerful 4-nanometer technology boasts an 8-core CPU with high-speed processing capabilities, combining a sophisticated 9-layer 3D VC Cooling system, the devices offer optimal power efficiency and performance.

The realme 13 Pro+ 5G and 13 Pro 5G sport a 5,200mAh battery, an improvement compared to the previous generation, with 80W SUPERVOOC and 45W SUPERVOOC charge, respectively. With realme 13 Pro+ 5G, experience the convenience of a full charge in just 49 minutes, with 50% reached in only 19 minutes.

The realme 13 Pro Series offers up to 24GB Dynamic RAM and 512GB storage, providing a comprehensive experience with snappier app response, higher FPS in games, and smoother connected experiences.

For durability, the series boasts IP65 dust and water resistance. It also utilises Armor Shield Glass with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Compared to the cover glass used in the realme 12 Pro 5G, this glass provides a 160% improvement in drop resistance and a 100% improvement in scratch resistance. The Emerald Green version has also received Swiss SGS Premium Performance 5-star Drop Resistance certification.

Please refer below for the purchase availability of the realme 13 Pro Series 5G:

Device RRP Platforms Promotion realme 13 Pro+ 5G

Monet Gold, Emerald Green RM2,299

(12GB+512GB) realme Brand

Stores,

authorised

dealer stores,

official Shopee,

Lazada and

TikTok Stores First sale (20 Sep to 18 Oct): Customers are entitled to free

gifts worth up to RM1,137,

including a realme Buds T110

(for 13 Pro+ 5G) / realme Buds

T01 (for 13 Pro 5G) , 1+1-year

extended warranty and 730-

day Front & Back Crack

Replacement realme 13 Pro 5G Monet Purple, Emerald Green RM1,999 (12GB+512GB)

