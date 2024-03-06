Car Chilli and LyloDrive Partners to Enhance Car-Sharing Options in Singapore

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Chilli, a car-sharing marketplace which recently launched in Singapore and Lylo, whose short-term car rental service – LyloDrive, a leading provider of short-term vehicle rental options, have today announced a strategic partnership. The partnership aims to expand the availability on-demand vehicle rental options to more users across Singapore.

Through the collaboration, LyloDrive will make available a selection of its fleet to users of the Car Chilli app, thus providing them with a more extensive range of vehicles available for short-term rentals.

"We've experienced a surge in app usage since our launch, prompting us to swiftly explore avenues for scaling up our fleet. This partnership allows us to offer our users access to a fleet of dependable vehicles but also extends our service coverage to many more locations across Singapore" said Nelson Lee, CEO of Car Chilli.

Expanding its offering beyond their existing fleet, Car Chilli will now provide their existing users with access to hundreds of vehicles from LyloDrive's extensive range via their app. New users can easily verify their details through SingPass and have immediate access to a range of vehicles available for short-term rental periods.

Strategically stationed across public parking locations in Singapore, these additional vehicles will bolster private vehicle accessibility for customers nationwide and increase the availability of short-term and on-demand rental options for car hirers throughout Singapore. Car Chilli also caters to user with different rental needs, as the fleet of vehicles powered by LyloDrive are pet friendly and insured for travel into peninsular Malaysia.

Car Chilli and LyloDrive will implement their partnership in stages, starting with the incorporation of 100 cars on the Car Chilli app, with this number expanding to 300 vehicles in the coming months. With a further 300 vehicles added to its fleet, Car Chilli continues to accelerate towards their goal of enabling 1,000 vehicles available across Singapore by the end of 2024.

For more information about Car Chilli and Lylo, please visit www.carchilli.com and https://lylo.sg/ respectively or download the Car Chilli app, available on App Store/Google Play.

About Car Chilli:

Car Chilli, is a car sharing marketplace founded in Singapore. Through its mobile app, Car Chilli connects car rental companies looking to monetize their vehicles with users seeking flexible and affordable rental options.

The app gives car rental companies the opportunity to monetize their vehicles when they are not in use while offering car hirers a wider range of flexible, affordable and on demand short-term rental options in Singapore.

Car Chilli is a spin-off from a successful car rental company founded in Singapore that currently has a customer base of over 5,000 people, a fleet of over 100 cars and has been operational in Singapore for more than a decade.

About Lylo:

Lylo's roots began in 2020 to help supplement driver-partner's income when demand for ride-hailing services fell significantly amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. With a combined fleet of over 3,000+ PHV vehicles on the road under the esteemed Lumens Group, Lylo leverages strong relationships with its driver-partners to offer highly customisable transportation solutions for businesses, organisations, and individuals.

Today, Lylo is a service ecosystem for mobility users with community, innovation, and service at the core of their business, transforming the landscape of mobility solutions.

LyloDrive represents the latest addition to Lylo's comprehensive suite of mobility solutions – a short term car rental service which just launched last June, catering to the needs of customers whose top priority is convenience.

SOURCE Car Chilli Carsharing