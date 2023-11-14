CARAT Can Buy SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO BULACAN Tickets Early with UnionBank Mastercard Credit or Debit Card

14 Nov, 2023

PASIG, Philippines, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  There will be an exclusive presale for UnionBank Mastercard Cardholder on November 10 so users can get early access to the SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO BULACAN.

K-pop season will start strong in 2024 with SEVENTEEN's concert at the Philippine Sports Stadium on January 13, 2024. This will be SEVENTEEN's 7th time visiting the Philippines.

SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO BULACAN
This exclusive UnionBank Presale will be held on November 10, 2023, from 10AM to 11:59PM. To avail of the UnionBank Mastercard presale on November 10, log on to www.smtickets.com, search for SEVENTEEN, and enter the first six (6) digits of your card as promo code. This presale is exclusive for UnionBank Mastercard Credit and Debit cardholders. Cardholders are allowed to purchase a maximum of two (2) tickets per ID. To view the full mechanics, visit www.unionbankph.com/seventeen

Tickets will be available to the public on November 11, 12PM and onwards. For the price list and concert seat map, check out Live Nation Philippines' social media channels (https://www.facebook.com/livenationph/posts/731633832334199). Keep track of all updates and join the conversations on social media using the hashtags #SEVENTEEN #세븐틴 #SVT_TOUR_FOLLOW #FOLLOW and #FOLLOW_TO_BULACAN. 

Terms and Conditions apply:   www.unionbankph.com/seventeen. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-166525, series of 2023.  

