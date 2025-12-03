Carbonova secures financing to accelerate C$13.6M Commercial Demonstration project in Alberta

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbonova, a cleantech company transforming greenhouse emissions into high-performance carbon nanofibers (CNF), announces the closing of an oversubscribed C$5.1 million equity financing round from a syndicate of strategic and private investors.

This achievement follows Carbonova's recent success in securing $4.38 million in grant funding from Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA), underscoring growing investor and institutional confidence in Carbonova's technology and commercialization roadmap. The remaining capital needs for the C$13.6 million Commercial Demonstration Unit are being met through a blend of strategic cash investments, in-kind participation from partners, and capital raised in prior rounds, fully enabling the company to move forward with project execution.

The new capital will enable Carbonova to advance construction of its first commercial demonstration unit (CDU-25) in Calgary, which will convert captured CO₂ and natural gas into 25 tonnes of next-generation carbon nanofibers per year. Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) is already well underway and progressing quickly, with the CDU on track for commissioning in mid-2027.

"Closing this round oversubscribed reflects strong confidence in our technology, our team, and our global potential," said Dr. Mina Zarabian, CEO of Carbonova. "This funding accelerates our progress toward commercial demonstration and positions Carbonova to lead in low-carbon, high-performance materials."

The CNF produced by Carbonova's patented catalytic process outperforms alternatives like carbon black, graphite, or carbon nanotubes on quality, cost, carbon footprint, and ease of integration. The Company has secured commercial traction in key markets, including plastics and composites, conductive material for lithium-ion batteries, and construction materials, with Fortune 500 companies among their customer ranks.

Carbonova's technology represents a unique export opportunity for Alberta. Its production can be scaled quickly, and its lightweight, high-value carbon nanofiber offtake can be transported using existing infrastructure, enabling efficient market access.

Upon completion of the CDU, Carbonova will commission a full-scale plant and deploy modular, licensed units across industrial partner sites globally. These facilities will enable Carbonova to meet surging global demand for advanced materials, including next-generation battery components, lightweight composites, and other sustainable, carbon-negative products manufactured through CO₂ utilization.

About Carbonova

Carbonova transforms CO₂ and methane into sustainable, high-performance carbon nanofibers used in batteries, composites, and construction materials. Based in Calgary, the company is accelerating the transition to a circular, low-carbon economy by offering scalable, cost-effective alternatives to legacy carbon materials.

