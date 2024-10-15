Cardiex Awarded $525,000 Grand Prize in NIH RADx Tech for Maternal Health Challenge

SYDNEY, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiex, a global health technology company specializing in cardiovascular diagnostics and devices, today announced it has been awarded the $525,000 grand prize in the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) RADx Tech for Maternal Health Challenge. The award recognizes Cardiex's innovative solutions for improving maternal health outcomes through non-invasive monitoring of central aortic and arterial stiffness parameters using its Pulse and Band devices.

The NIH RADx Tech for Maternal Health Challenge was launched to address critical health disparities for postpartum women, particularly those living in maternity care deserts. Cardiex's submission, which enables non-invasive monitoring of central blood pressure and other key arterial parameters, is designed to reduce cardiovascular morbidity in postpartum women by offering clinically valuable insights that go beyond traditional blood pressure measurement.

"We are honored to receive this award and to be recognized for our commitment to advancing maternal health," said Craig Cooper, CEO of Cardiex. "Our Pulse and Band technologies provide essential arterial health insights, offering healthcare providers and patients a deeper understanding of cardiovascular risks during the postpartum period. This recognition validates our efforts to close critical gaps in maternal care, and we look forward to expanding access to these life-saving technologies."

The NIH's RADx Tech for Maternal Health Challenge is part of the IMPROVE Initiative (Implementing a Maternal Health and Pregnancy Outcomes Vision for Everyone), which seeks to address the maternal mortality crisis by accelerating the development of innovative diagnostic tools and solutions. Cardiex's prize-winning technology will play a crucial role in providing critical health data to postpartum women in underserved communities.

The public announcement of the award will take place at the 5th Anniversary Meeting of the IMPROVE Initiative on Tuesday, October 15th, 2024.

