Care Ventures Group Invests in itsherbs.com: Paving the Way for Malaysia's Largest TCM Chain

Partnering for Wellness: Care Ventures Group's strategic investment propels itsherbs.com's mission to redefine Traditional Chinese Medicine, combining authenticity and innovation to bring natural health solutions to communities across Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Ventures Group (CVG), a leading digital wellness platform with over 10,000 maternity-focused users, has officially announced its strategic investment in Its Herbs Holdings Sdn Bhd, a trusted provider of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and alternative wellness therapies. This partnership marks a major milestone for both companies, combining CVG's digital expertise with itsherbs.com' commitment to holistic health solutions.

With this collaboration, itsherbs.com aims to open over 20 outlets within the next three years, solidifying its position as Malaysia's largest TCM service provider. The expansion will make TCM services, including acupuncture, cupping therapy, herbal prescriptions, and dietary guidance more accessible to a broader audience.

"Through this partnership, we are investing in more than growth; we are investing in a vision," said Pinky Tan, Managing Partner of CVG. "Together with itsherbs.com, we aim to revolutionise how Malaysians experience wellness by making natural, effective health solutions more accessible. This is especially important for maternity and family health, where TCM plays a unique and impactful role."

Transforming Wellness with Synergies

The partnership will leverage CVG's digital capabilities to elevate itsherbs.com's online presence through virtual consultations, e-commerce solutions, and targeted marketing campaigns. By combining CVG's customer insights with itsherbs.com's expertise, the collaboration aims to tailor TCM solutions for consumer needs, especially for family health, immunity, and prenatal/postnatal care.

itsherbs.com will also focus on innovating its product lines, blending ancient wisdom with modern research to develop wellness products that cater to immunity, energy, and relaxation, strengthening its reputation as the go-to provider for holistic health.

"We are thrilled to partner with CVG," said Practitioner Lau Chong Ren, Founder of itsherbs.com. "This investment empowers us to bring high-quality TCM services and products to more communities, offering sustainable, accessible, and authentic solutions for health-conscious Malaysians."

A Commitment to Education and Sustainability

As CVG and itsherbs.com join forces, their shared vision for holistic wellness is set to redefine Malaysia's health sector. By integrating TCM into the daily lives of modern families, the partnership aims to make natural remedies more accessible, effective and trusted. Beyond expanding its reach, itsherbs.com is committed to raising awareness through educational initiatives, such as workshops and community events while maintaining a strong focus on sustainable sourcing and eco-friendly practices.

"We aim to introduce TCM as a safe alternative to the non-Chinese market and expand within the Malay- and English-speaking communities," says Marketing Director, Maton Shukor.

This strategic move underscores their mission to position TCM as a mainstream health solution, bridging cultural gaps and the benefits of traditional remedies to a wider audience.

About Care Ventures Group

Care Ventures Group is an investment holding company focusing on acquiring wellness and healthcare related businesses with a goal designed to revolutionise wellness and care for families. Combining holistic wellness solutions with advanced technology, the platform offers personalised rewards, seamless access to health resources, and tools to support wellbeing across all life stages. With its innovative approach, the Group empowers individuals and families to achieve healthier, more balanced lives in an interconnected world.

https://www.careventuresgroup.com/

About itsherbs.com

itsherbs.com is a modern Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) brand offering comprehensive care to support holistic wellbeing by improving the quality of life with professional diagnosis and treatment. With services ranging from acupuncture, herbal remedies, cupping and holistic treatment to specialised treatments like fertility care and paediatric conditioning, the clinic integrates traditional methods with contemporary approaches. A team of professional practitioners is dedicated to personalised treatments and convenient home visits in selected areas. Guided by a mission to improve health outcomes, itsherbs.com aims to redefine perceptions of TCM through innovative and patient-focused care.

https://itsherbs.com/

SOURCE Care Ventures Group