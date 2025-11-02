Caregility and MOD3RN Care Partner to Modernise Healthcare Delivery in Australia

WALL, N.J. and BARANGAROO, Australia, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregility Corporation, a global enterprise telehealth leader dedicated to connecting care for patients and clinicians everywhere through innovative virtual care and AI-powered solutions, today announced a strategic reseller partnership with MOD3RN Care, a leading Australia-based technology solutions provider. The collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of virtual care and AI-enabled care models across Australia to strengthen clinical capacity, improve patient safety, and reduce staff burnout.

The partnership aligns with growing momentum across Australia's public and private sectors to modernise care delivery through hybrid models that combine clinical excellence with digital efficiency. Under the agreement, MOD3RN Care will distribute Caregility's Connected Care™ Platform and edge AI devices throughout the region, supporting hospitals and health systems as they adopt scalable, secure, virtual care programmes spanning inpatient, outpatient, long-term care, and home settings.

"Australia's health systems are facing many of the same workforce challenges the U.S. experienced during and following the pandemic," said Nicholas Rorris, CEO of MOD3RN Care. "Caregility's Connected Care Platform and Virtual Nursing workflows have demonstrated how technology can extend nurses' reach, ease workloads, and deliver safer, more consistent care. Together, we're helping Australian hospitals augment, not replace, clinicians with intelligent tools that add more care minutes to their day."

Caregility customers have achieved measurable results after implementing virtual care models, including:

A leading health system reducing nursing turnover from 23% to 14% in one month

A 200-bed deployment earned back 780 hours for bedside staff in a single month

Another health system reducing average Length-of-Stay (LOS) by 0.7 days

The Caregility Connected Care Platform powers a full suite of clinical workflows, including Virtual Nursing, Virtual Observation, and multi-specialty Virtual Consults, using integrated edge AI devices and sensors to improve care efficiency. Deployed across more than 1,100 hospitals globally, the platform offers embedded Epic EHR integration, proactive device monitoring, remote updates, and uptime performance exceeding 99%.

"Virtual and AI-supported care models are becoming a cornerstone of modern healthcare delivery globally," said Mike Brandofino, President and COO of Caregility. "Partnering with MOD3RN Care gives us a trusted onshore collaborator to help Australian providers tap into proven models that improve staff efficiency and patient outcomes."

Caregility will localise hosting within Australian data centres to ensure compliance with national data sovereignty and privacy requirements. The partnership sets the stage for collaboration with leading public and private healthcare organisations as they explore new ways to support the clinical workforce through technology.

About Caregility

Caregility Corporation is a global leader in enterprise telehealth, uniting patients and clinicians through secure, scalable, and AI-powered virtual care solutions. The Caregility Connected Care™ Platform supports hospitals and health systems worldwide, enabling seamless care delivery across settings, from inpatient care to hospital-at-home. Today, Caregility connects care in more than 1,100 hospitals across 85 health systems, with over 19,000 contracted bedside sensors hosting over six million virtual care sessions annually.

About Modern Care

MOD3RN Care has over 65 years of combined experience delivering technology solutions to Australian businesses. With global reach and a strong local presence, MOD3RN Care helps organisations modernise infrastructure, enhance innovation, and prepare for tomorrow's landscape. As a Platinum Distributor and Global Partner of 3verest, MOD3RN Care enables clients to realise the full potential of next-generation cloud and digital transformation solutions.

