Cargobase Confirms Alex van Kampen to Lead Product, Engineering and Customer Excellence

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargobase, a leading freight procurement and logistics operations management platform, today announced the confirmation of Alex van Kampen to lead the company's Product, Engineering and Customer Excellence teams. Based in Singapore, van Kampen returns to Cargobase after previously serving as Head of Product from February 2017 to July 2022.

In his leadership role, van Kampen will drive the continued evolution of the Cargobase platform, with a focus on simplifying how logistics teams operate and enabling companies to move freight faster and more intelligently, in line with the company's #GetShipDone strategy and mentality.

"Alex helped shape the foundation of the Cargobase platform during a critical growth phase of the company, and we are excited to have him return to lead the next chapter of innovation," said Wiebe Helder, CEO of Cargobase. "His deep understanding of logistics technology and our customers' needs will help us accelerate our mission of making global freight procurement and logistics operations, smarter, and more automated."

Van Kampen's focus will be on introducing new technologies that deliver a more intuitive user experience with fewer clicks, more automation, and richer data insights. Central to this effort will be the expanded incorporation of artificial intelligence across the Cargobase platform, enabling customers to automate workflows, surface actionable insights, and make faster operational decisions.

A key priority will also be advancing freight procurement automation, an area with significant potential as companies increasingly look to build more resilient and adaptable supply chains. Recent global disruptions, including ongoing geopolitical tensions and developments in regions such as the Middle East, have further underscored the need for organizations to respond quickly to changing logistics conditions and secure capacity efficiently.

By automating procurement processes and providing greater visibility into carrier options, rates, and performance, Cargobase aims to help companies move from reactive freight management to proactive, data-driven decision-making.

In parallel, van Kampen will lead initiatives to deepen and standardize Cargobase's integration capabilities, strengthening connectivity with both customers and logistics partners such as carriers. These integrations will enable seamless data exchange across supply chain ecosystems and support more automated freight operations.

"I'm excited to return to Cargobase and work with such a talented team again," said van Kampen. "The logistics industry is entering a new phase where automation, AI, and strong integrations can dramatically improve how companies manage freight. Our goal is to make the Cargobase platform smarter, easier to use, and deeply connected with the broader logistics ecosystem, helping our customers truly get shipping done."

Cargobase is a leading freight procurement platform that helps companies manage freight procurement, operations, gain end-to-end supply chain visibility, and collaborate seamlessly with carriers and logistics partners worldwide. By combining automation, integrations, and real-time data, Cargobase enables organizations to streamline logistics processes and make smarter operational decisions.

Cargobase is used in 50 countries by leading enterprise shippers across Automotive, Semiconductor, Oil & Gas and Industrial Machinery sectors. Cargobase has offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Netherlands, Mexico, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.cargobase.com.

