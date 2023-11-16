CARGOBASE EXPANDS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT WITH NEW OFFICE IN KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargobase, the global logistics tech platform for enterprise shippers, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as part of its strategic expansion to better serve a growing customer base.

The new office in Kuala Lumpur will accommodate essential operational functions, such as engineering, product, and customer success teams. A key advantage of the Kuala Lumpur location is access to a vibrant and diverse talent pool as the city gains prominence as an emerging technology innovation hub.

"Many logistic technology companies are facing strong headwinds at this time, but we are optimistic about our growth due to a sustainable business model built over the last 10 years, a growing customer base and an increasing market share in our segment. Kuala Lumpur is an up-and-coming tech innovation hub that offers access to great talent and excellent connectivity at a reasonable cost. Attracting top engineering talent is crucial to developing a top-notch logistics software product that is versatile, powerful, yet intuitive enough for logistics professionals to use every day," said Wiebe Helder, Founder and CEO at Cargobase.

Headquartered in Singapore, Cargobase celebrated its 10th anniversary as a logistics software company this year, with a portfolio of enterprise shippers in automotive, electronics and the semiconductor industry and a base of users that spans 52 countries.

In March 2023, Cargobase announced their Next UI, a new user interface that gives enterprise shippers the visibility they need to make better decisions. Features include improved freight tracking, carbon emissions reporting, advanced analytics and easy API integration capabilities.

ABOUT CARGOBASE

Founded in Singapore in 2013, Cargobase is a global logistics software company whose mission is to simplify logistics for all. The solution: "Logistics Software That Works". Cargobase offers TMS Lite, a Transportation Management System (TMS) that gets to the heart of what logistics professionals want – the versatility to manage various supply chain flows from end-to-end, coupled with the visibility to make better decisions from day one. TMS Lite is used in 52 countries by listed companies and leading enterprise shippers across the Automotive, Electronics, Semiconductor, Fashion, Oil & Gas, Aviation, and Agricultural sectors.

