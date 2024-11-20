Cargobase Secures SOC 2 Compliance For Leading Spot Freight Automation & Transportation Management System (TMS)

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargobase , a logistics technology platform for enterprise shippers, today announced that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, specifically meeting the Security, Availability and Confidentiality (SAC) Trust Services Criteria. This independent verification underscores Cargobase's commitment to data security, system reliability and the protection of sensitive information, reinforcing the company's dedication to setting industry benchmarks in secure logistics solutions. This attestation complements Cargobase's ISO 27001 certification, further strengthening the foundation of trust our customers rely on.

"We're proud to announce that Cargobase has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, demonstrating our commitment to data security and meeting the evolving needs of our clients. Recognizing the growing importance of this requirement within the industry, we've invested in robust security measures to provide our customers with the confidence and assurance they require," said Wiebe Helder, CEO at Cargobase.

"In the dynamic world of logistics and supply chain management, large volumes of sensitive data are exchanged daily," said Arnout Wagenaar, Chief Strategy Officer at Cargobase. "Data security is paramount for our customers, who entrust us with information critical to their operations. Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance underscores our unwavering commitment to data integrity and protection, thus building trust with our partners and allowing us to better serve the needs of enterprise shippers worldwide."

Understanding SOC 2 Compliance

The SOC 2 framework is a globally recognized standard developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). It focuses on Trust Services Criteria, including Security, Availability and Confidentiality to ensure that systems are protected from unauthorized access, reliably available to customers and employees, and that sensitive information remains confidential.

What is SOC 2 Type II Compliance?

Obtaining a SOC 2 report involves a CPA audit to attest to an organization's security controls. It aims to determine whether the controls put in place are designed correctly.

Type I reports evaluate an organization's controls at a single point in time, whereas a Type II report examines how well those controls perform over a period of time (typically 3-12 months).

What it means for our customers

This achievement reaffirms Cargobase's position as a trusted partner for enterprise shippers worldwide. By prioritizing data security, we empower our clients to navigate the complexities of global logistics with peace of mind.

ABOUT CARGOBASE

Founded in Singapore in 2013, Cargobase is a global logistics software company whose mission is to simplify logistics for all. Its solution: "Logistics Software That Works".

The Cargobase platform is designed for shippers to manage their local, regional or global supply chains across all freight modes, giving logistics professionals the visibility and control to make better decisions from day one.

Cargobase TMS is used in 50 countries by leading enterprise shippers across Automotive, Semiconductor, Oil & Gas and Industrial Machinery sectors. Cargobase has offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Netherlands, Mexico, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.cargobase.com .

