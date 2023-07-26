Cariflex Relocates Headquarters In Singapore In The Run-Up To The Start Of Production At Its World Scale Polyisoprene Latex Plant In 2024

The new manufacturing site will bring an additional 80 permanent jobs in engineering, production, quality, supply chain, and other manufacturing support functions

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market leader in polyisoprene rubber latex for medical-end markets, Cariflex Pte. Ltd. (Cariflex), relocates its global headquarters to 2 Venture Drive, #25-10 Vision Exchange, Singapore 608526.

Previously located in the city centre, a fit-for-purpose office had been set up in 2020 after the establishment of Cariflex in Singapore as a wholly owned subsidiary of DL Chemical Co., Ltd. Today, the move signifies the strengthening of Cariflex's presence in Asia, and increased job opportunities locally.

[Above: Cariflex New Headquarters Inauguration]

"The construction of our largest polyisoprene latex plant in Jurong Island, Singapore is progressing well. The plant is expected to be operational by the second half of 2024, and it will create at least 80 permanent jobs in engineering, production, quality, supply chain, and other manufacturing support functions", said Prakash Kolluri, CEO of Cariflex. "The new office, three times larger, is in support of the rapidly growing Cariflex staff in Singapore that has doubled in the last two years. The new office is strategically located closer to Jurong Island to enhance interaction between headquarters and our future manufacturing site," he continued.

DL Chemical Co., Ltd subsidiary companies, Kraton Polymers Singapore Pte. Ltd. and DL Chemical Co., Ltd Singapore Branch, will also be co-located in the same office, leveraging the business and site synergies.

Driven by a strong commitment to better serve its global customers in medical and consumer products, Cariflex continues to invest in capabilities to strengthen its position as the number one supplier of polyisoprene latex with unmatched quality and diversity of supply sources. The move to the new headquarters strengthens our presence in Asia, which represents the most important growth region for Cariflex.

ABOUT CARIFLEX

Cariflex is a global leader of isoprene rubber latex ("IR Latex") and isoprene rubber ("IR") for medical end markets and other high-value markets with strong growth drivers. Cariflex produces high value-added synthetic rubbers and latexes used for medical materials such as surgical gloves and rubber stoppers and seals for drug delivery devices. Cariflex is a wholly owned subsidiary of DL Chemical Co., Ltd, and is headquartered in Singapore.

For more information, visit https://www.cariflex.com/en/main.do

SOURCE CARIFLEX