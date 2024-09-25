CariGenetics And One BioMed Strike Partnership to Advance Genomic Testing in the Caribbean - Decentralised Approach Serves the Needs of the Caribbean Community

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CariGenetics and One BioMed are proud to announce their strategic partnership to bring One BioMed's Xceler8 Platform across the Caribbean. Implementing this cutting-edge technology in the region marks a major advancement in the field of Caribbean genomic research.

One BioMed's Xceler8 Platform enables more efficient, streamlined high molecular weight (HMW) DNA extractions needed for autonomous sample processing in CariGenetics' 100,000 Caribbean Genome Programme. CariGenetics is the sole large-scale Oxford Nanopore certified sequencing service provider in the Latin American and Caribbean region.

The Xceler8 Platform, a state-of-the-art molecular solution, reduces the time required to extract and process HMW DNA while maintaining high quality and efficiency. Processing 8 samples at a time with minimal hands-on time, it is capable of handling both human and biodiversity samples. Its technical agnosticism allows it to be seamlessly integrated with various downstream applications, making it ideal for a wide range of research fields. This powerful tool will facilitate local germline genomics research capacity building within the Caribbean through CariGenetics.

Dr Carika Weldon, Founder and CEO of CariGenetics, stated:

"We are thrilled to be streamlining our DNA extraction capabilities with the OneBioMed Xceler8 Platform. This technology will enhance our work at CariGenetics as we accelerate crucial biomedical research across the Caribbean. The ability to simplify the DNA extraction process means we can reach our goal of maintaining sample autonomy in each island whilst performing decentralised high quality HMW DNA extractions. The partnership underscores CariGenetics' dedication to bringing cutting-edge genetic research and technology to the Caribbean. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the One BioMed team in this mission."

Dr Mi Kyoung Park, Founder and CEO of One BioMed, commented:

"Our partnership with CariGenetics represents an important step in ensuring that innovative technology like the Xceler8 Platform reaches underserved regions. CariGenetics expertise and leadership in Caribbean genetics research make them an ideal partner, and we are excited to support their diverse data research. Together, we are committed to advancing the scientific capabilities of the Caribbean and expanding access to high-quality genetic research tools."

About OneBioMed:

OneBioMed is a molecular life science company dedicated to developing integrated molecular platforms that enable rapid and accurate DNA and RNA extraction. The Xceler8 Solution automates nucleic acid extraction from a wide range of biological samples, simplifying laboratory workflows for a variety of research applications. Through their innovative products, OneBioMed aims to transform the molecular diagnostics and life sciences industries.

For more information about One BioMed, please visit www.onebiomed.com.

About CariGenetics:

CariGenetics is a diverse data company focused on advancing personalised medicine in the Caribbean. Through genetic research, at-home wellness tests, and clinical diagnostics, CariGenetics is helping individuals and communities access their unique insights into their health and wellness.

For more information about CariGenetics, please visit www.carigenetics.com.

SOURCE One BioMed Pte Ltd