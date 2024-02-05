CARiNG Pharmacy Awarded Gold in Esteemed Putra Aria Brand Awards 2023 in Retail Category

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CARiNG Pharmacy proudly announced its victory at the second edition of the prestigious Putra Aria Brand Awards 2023, securing the coveted Gold Award in the Retail Category in recognition of its outstanding contributions to the retail industry. The Putra Aria Brand Awards, initiated in 2022 by the Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Malaysia (4As), seeks to acknowledge and celebrate outstanding branding efforts across all segments within the marketing and advertising landscape.



Endorsed by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) as its Brand Champion Partner, the Putra Aria Brand Awards is also supported by the Malaysian Advertisers Association (MAA), the Media Specialists Association (MSA), and the Malaysian Digital Association (MDA).

This award, gauged by consumer preference growth, underscores CARiNG Pharmacy's excellence in providing exceptional products and services to its customers. This accolade is a testament to CARiNG Pharmacy's dedication to setting and upholding the highest standards within the industry. By securing this esteemed award, CARiNG Pharmacy demonstrates its ability to distinguish itself in a competitive market and capture the loyalty of consumers.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive Gold at the Putra Aria Brand Awards in the Retail Category. This recognition holds special significance as it comes in the year when we celebrate our 30th anniversary. We are grateful to our customers, partners, and the entire community for being a vital part of our remarkable journey." said Mr Chong Yeow Siang, Managing Director at CARiNG Pharmacy.



Looking Ahead: Continuing the Legacy of Trust and Excellence

As CARiNG Pharmacy reflects on the past 30 years, the Putra Aria Brand Awards serves as a reminder of the brand's commitment to providing exceptional healthcare solutions and fostering lasting connections within the community. The journey has been marked by trust, excellence, and a dedication to the well-being of customers. Looking towards the future, CARiNG Pharmacy remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining the highest standards and delivering quality products and services.

CARiNG Pharmacy thanks Malaysians for allowing them to be of service and that their journey would not have been possible without the public's unwavering support and trust over the decades. Respectably, CARiNG Pharmacy has not forgotten our beloved Mother Earth in this journey and have made several efforts to leave greener footprints. This is not restricted to just paperless e-receipts and 'bring your own bag' initiatives, but also offering eco-friendly product alternatives, collecting unwanted and expired medicines for safe disposal, and digitizing customers' health records at all stores nationwide.

30 Years of CARiNG: Nationwide Shop and Win Contest

In conjunction with its 30th anniversary, CARiNG Pharmacy initiated a nationwide Shop and Win contest as a gesture of gratitude to its valued customers. CARiNG customers enjoy an exclusive member-only special with 30 lucky Caring members to be chosen to win 30,000 Caring Points each, every month for an entire year. More details on the contest will be exclusively revealed by CARiNG Pharmacy. Stay tuned!

For more information about CARiNG Pharmacy and its award-winning products and services, please visit www.caring2u.com.

