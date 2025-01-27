KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CARiNG Pharmacy is thrilled to announce its back-to-back victory in securing the Gold award in the retail category at the 2024 Putra Aria Brand Awards. This recognition highlights the brand's unwavering commitment to excellence in the retail sector. Established in 2022 by the Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Malaysia (4As), the Putra Aria Brand Awards celebrate brands that excel in branding. Supported by the Malaysian Advertisers Association (MAA), Media Specialists Association (MSA), and Malaysian Digital Association (MDA), these awards underscore the importance of consumer trust, further solidifying CARiNG Pharmacy's position as a trusted name in healthcare retail.

CARiNG Pharmacy Celebrates Consecutive Gold Triumph at the 2024 Putra Aria Brand Awards

Heartfelt Thanks to Our Community

This remarkable milestone would not have been possible without the steadfast trust and unwavering support of our customers and the Malaysian community. Your confidence in CARiNG Pharmacy's mission inspires us to continuously innovate and raise the standard of healthcare retail. We thank you for being an integral part of our journey and success.

Reflecting on this achievement, Mr Chong Yeow Siang, Managing Director from CARiNG Pharmacy stated, "This award is a testament to the trust our customers place in us every day. It motivates us to work even harder to meet their expectations and deliver excellence in all that we do."

Introducing the "Mom & Cutie" Initiative: CARiNG for Moms and Babies

In line with our commitment to evolving alongside our customers' needs, CARiNG Pharmacy is proud to unveil its new business segment, "Mom & Cutie." Designed to support mothers and their little ones, this initiative offers an extensive range of baby care products and wellness solutions tailored for moms. By addressing the unique needs of families, the "Mom & Cutie" segment reaffirms our dedication to holistic care and nurturing relationships with the communities we serve.

Looking Forward: Strengthening Our Promise of Excellence

As we celebrate this incredible achievement, CARiNG Pharmacy remains committed to its mission of providing unparalleled healthcare solutions while fostering lasting connections within the community. Guided by our values of trust, innovation, and excellence, we pledge to uphold the highest standards as we continue to deliver quality products and services that enrich lives.

For more information about CARiNG Pharmacy's offerings, visit www.caring2u.com.

SOURCE CARiNG PHARMACY