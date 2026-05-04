CARiNG Pharmacy Introduces "Empowering Women, Inspiring Wellness" Campaign to Encourage Women to be More Proactive About Their Health

The new campaign focuses on a holistic approach to women's health by connecting inner wellness, outer wellbeing and mental health in everyday life

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CARiNG Pharmacy, together with Georgetown Pharmacy and Wellings Pharmacy under BIG CARING Group, has launched the "Empowering Women, Inspiring Wellness" campaign, a long-term initiative aimed at encouraging women to take a more proactive approach to their health and wellbeing, by being an accessible, trusted and holistic community healthcare partner for women at every stage of life.

Lim Chee Mun (2nd right from center), Head of Product Marketing of BIG CARING Group launched CARiNG Pharmacy's "Empowering Women, Inspiring Wellness" campaign alongside brand partners to encourage women to prioritise their health.

The campaign reflects a growing need to support women in managing their health more consistently, as many continue to balance multiple responsibilities and often place their own wellbeing on hold. While women's overall awareness around health and wellness has increased over the years, CARiNG Pharmacy has observed that many women still delay taking action, only seeking support when something feels wrong.

Through this campaign, CARiNG Pharmacy aims to shift that mindset by making wellness and self-care more accessible, practical, and easier to integrate into everyday life. This includes a curated focus on key health and wellness categories such as vitamins and supplements, skincare, NMN and probiotics, supporting women across different needs and life stages.

Central to this is a more holistic approach to women's health, recognising the connection between inner wellness, such as nutrition, hormonal balance, energy, and immunity, and outer wellbeing, including skin, hair, and overall confidence. This is further supported by a focus on mental and emotional wellbeing, acknowledging the impact of stress and daily pressures on overall health.

Commenting on the campaign, Wong Siew Lai, Chief Marketing Officer of BIG CARING Group said, "The reality is, most women are not ignoring their health because they don't care, but simply because everyday they are moving from one responsibility to another, balancing work, deadlines, family and everything in between. What we see across our pharmacies is that many only take action when something feels wrong, when they're already tired or worried. At the same time, there is also a positive shift with more women starting to ask questions earlier and take a more active role in their health. This campaign is intended to encourage women to take a more proactive and preventive approach to their health, and feel confident doing so in a way that is realistic and sustainable."

The campaign brings together a strong network of trusted health and wellness brands to support women across different life stages. Participating brands include Herbs of Gold, Lang Bragman, VitaHealth, Kinohimitsu, BiO-LiFE, PureMed, Curatica, Swissmed, Life Factor, Lennox, Boony & Co as well as beauty and personal care brands such as La Roche-Posay, CeraVe, Cetaphil and Treecell, offering a comprehensive range of solutions spanning supplements, nutrition, skincare, and personal care.

The "Empowering Women, Inspiring Wellness" campaign was launched at CARiNG's women wellness event "Reset Your Me-Time", which brought together health experts, partners and the community to kickstart conversations around proactive and holistic approaches to women's health. The event featured a panel discussion with Lim Chee Mun, Head of Product Marketing of BIG CARING Group, Dr Amanda Elli also known as Dr Unicorn and DoubleWoot co-founder Helen Tan, who shared perspectives across health, confidence and self-expression, as well as a runway showcase by DoubleWoot.

Stay tuned for more exclusive offers on women wellness products, as well as specially curated activities for women by following CARiNG Pharmacy on Facebook (www.facebook.com/caring2u/), Instagram (www.instagram.com/caringpharmacy_my/) and official website (https://www.caring2u.com/).

SOURCE CARiNG Pharmacy