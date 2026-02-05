Carlsberg Asia Celebrates the Year of the Horse with Exclusive Limited-Edition Packaging Across the Region

The Year of the Horse is a powerful symbol of energy, freedom, bravery and good fortune, and these themes have been creatively woven into the design. The motif of the Horse can be seen riding high above the sky, below Carlsberg's Hop Leaf seen transformed into the shape of lucky clouds. Set on a dark green background with red and gold accents, the latter are associated with happiness and wealth for the year ahead.

The design was inspired by the historic Gilding Lacquer Art Technique, traditionally used on luxury items as a symbol of affluence across Asian societies. But, by combining it with artificial intelligence to create the final design, it creates a juxtaposition of the past and present, blending traditional and modern-day techniques.

Carlsberg has also teamed up with SKAI ISYOURGOD, the renowned Chinese rapper, to compose a Lunar New Year-inspired remix of his viral hit 'Blueprint Supreme.' Reimagined with festive, Carlsberg‑name-forward lyrics and an upbeat Lunar New Year attitude, the track takes center stage in our latest TV commercial—blending pop culture with the spirit of celebration to mark the arrival of the New Year.

Crystal Lee, Marketing Director, Carlsberg China says, "We spotted a unique opportunity with SKAI ISYOURGOD when we saw how strongly his music and personality resonate with younger consumers in China. His rise as one of the most-streamed Mandarin artists made him the perfect cultural bridge for Lunar New Year. By anchoring our campaign to his viral track and transforming it into a Carlsberg-name-forward remix, we created a youth-centric ecosystem that feels natural to how they consume culture today."

"The remix carries a memorable Carlsberg lyric‑led sonic hook that travels across platforms, ensuring our brand shows up consistently in their daily moments. Music brings emotional lift and repetition builds recall. Together, they create powerful pathway for participation and conversion throughout the festive season."

Jeff Chong, Director, International Premium Brands, Carlsberg Asia says, "At Carlsberg, we are committed to celebrating the moments that matter most to our customers. Lunar New Year is a regional story lived locally, and we are proud to once again bring a unifying brand experience to markets across Asia."

"By partnering with SKAI ISYOURGOD – the most streamed Mandarin artist on Spotify in 2025 with over 4 million monthly listeners – we created a powerful creative platform that our markets can activate with speed and consistency. The partnership provides a unified sonic identity, modular edits and key visuals that each market can tailor to their own festive rituals while staying unmistakably Carlsberg. The result is a modern, cohesive Lunar New Year expression that travels seamlessly across Asia – flexible for local nuance, strong for regional scale, and designed to covert festive attention into meaningful brand impact across every channel."

This is the sixth year Carlsberg has celebrated Lunar New Year. Since 2021, Carlsberg has consistently celebrated this occasion by releasing its Chinese zodiac limited edition packs, making every festive moment more meaningful. Carlsberg's Lunar New Year campaign has commenced in key markets across Asia, including Mainland China, Hong Kong S.A.R., Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam since late December 2025. The campaign will also include various touchpoints to engage consumers and enhance the festive spirit, including activations on social media.

About Carlsberg Group:

Established in 1847 by brewer J.C. Jacobsen, the Carlsberg Group is one of the leading brewery groups in the world, with an attractive portfolio of beer and other beverage brands. With over 37,000 employees, and with a presence in more than 125 markets, the Group has a purpose of brewing for a better today and tomorrow Doing business responsibly and sustainably supports that purpose – and drives the efforts to deliver value for shareholders and society.

Carlsberg Asia is a dynamic and diverse region comprising of 8 operating markets: Cambodia, Mainland China, Hong Kong S.A.R., Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore and Vietnam. Altogether we have 34 breweries and some 12,000 employees spreading across the Asian markets. The Asia Regional Office is based in Hong Kong.

carlsberggroup.com

