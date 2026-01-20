New store offers Singapore's widest selection of secondhand phones and other electronic devices in a single location, bringing the "touch-and-feel" assurance to used electronics.

Expands the "Trust-First" playbook of Carousell Luxury with instant cash-for-phones, on-site repairs, and warranty-backed devices.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CarousellMOBILE , part of Carousell, announced the official opening of its first dedicated retail space for mobile phones and consumer tech at Chinatown Point. Building on the omnichannel model introduced with the Carousell Luxury store on Orchard Road , this new outlet marks the next evolution in Carousell's strategy: making buying and selling secondhand as trusted and convenient as brand-new retail.

Carousell brings 'Phygital' strategy to mobile market with first dedicated retail store at Chinatown Point

Designed to bridge the trust gap in the secondhand market, the store provides a physical touchpoint for verification, warranty, and instant payouts, removing the uncertainty often associated with buying used electronics.

"We know that for high-ticket items like phones and luxury bags, trust is physical. CarousellMOBILE is our answer to the anxiety of buying used electronics. We have seen how much our community values the combination of digital convenience and physical trust with the Carousell Luxury store, and we are now applying that same omnichannel playbook to mobile tech. Whether you are looking to turn an old phone into instant cash or buy a certified-working secondhand device, CarousellMOBILE is designed to make secondhand the first choice for tech," said Mr Alvin Yap, CarousellMOBILE lead.

The store allows the platform to close the loop for its digital community. Users can browse listings or receive a valuation quote for their old device at sg.carousellmobile.com , then visit the store in person. The Chinatown Point location houses the widest selection of secondhand mobile devices in a single retail store in Singapore, allowing buyers to physically "touch and test" the device before purchasing.

The store introduces a comprehensive suite of services designed to keep phones in circulation for longer:

Buy with Confidence: All devices undergo a rigorous 40-point inspection and come with a one-month warranty, extendable up to 12 months. Savvy deal hunters can also secure a device online at sg.carousellmobile.com to secure a deal first, and avail of 7-day returns if they change their minds upon viewing in person.

Sell for Instant Cash: Customers can walk in with their used mobile phones and receive an instant valuation. Upon acceptance, payouts are made within minutes via PayNow. Leveraging valuation technology derived from the Carousell marketplace, sellers receive fair, data-backed quotes based on real-time market trends. Customers can also complete a trade-in and purchase a newer model in a single seamless transaction.

Repair onsite: The store offers on-site repair services, providing a one-stop solution for extending the lifespan of mobile devices.



Leveraging Carousell Group's massive intent data to optimise inventory, CarousellMOBILE's merchandising strategy is informed by real-time search trends on the Carousell marketplace, ensuring stock matches demand trends. Operations are further strengthened by the expertise of Laku6, the leading electronics recommerce platform in Indonesia acquired by Carousell Group in 2022 . By integrating Laku6's proprietary AI-first diagnostic technology and pricing algorithms, CarousellMOBILE delivers institutional-grade device valuation in under two minutes.

For more information or to get an instant quote online, visit sg.carousellmobile.com.

Store information

Address: 133 New Bridge Rd, #B1-05 Chinatown Point, Singapore 059413

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday, 11:00am - 09:00pm

Website: https://sg.carousellmobile.com

Socials: @carousellmobile

About CarousellMOBILE

CarousellMOBILE is part of leading multi-category classifieds and recommerce marketplace Carousell. Operating in Singapore, CarousellMOBILE provides a trusted, omnichannel experience to buy, sell, and repair verified pre-owned mobile electronics across its dedicated website and a dedicated retail store at Chinatown Point. The platform offers Singapore's widest selection of secondhand mobile devices in a single retail location and is distinguished by its data-driven selling model, which provides customers with instant cash buy-outs, trade-ins, and warranty-backed assurance.

[email protected]

SOURCE Carousell