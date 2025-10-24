Carrier Hong Kong Marks 75 Years of Achievement, Commits to Leading Intelligent Climate and Energy Solutions, and Launches New Corporate Brand Identity: "For the World We Share"

HONG KONG, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Built on Willis Carrier's invention of modern air conditioning in 1902, Carrier constantly build upon our history of proven innovation with new products and services that improve global comfort and efficiency. Carrier proudly commemorated its 75th anniversary in Hong Kong with a grand anniversary gala at The Peninsula Hong Kong on 17 October. The event brought together nearly 100 esteemed customers and industry leaders to celebrate Carrier's legacy of excellence and its commitment to innovation and sustainability. Carrier Hong Kong is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the intelligent climate and energy solutions provider.

Michael Gierges, President, Carrier Climate Solutions Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (middle), Titus Yu, President, Carrier Climate Solutions North Asia (4th left), and Eric Chu, Managing Director, Carrier Hong Kong, Macau & Taiwan (3rd right), along with Carrier Hong Kong management, presided over the toast.

The celebration in Hong Kong unveiled Carrier's revitalized corporate brand identity under the new global tagline "For the World We Share". Carrier is dedicated to creating comfortable spaces while combating climate change, ensuring that each offering benefits the environment, enhances lives, and secures a sustainable future. Through every product, service, and solution, Carrier strives to create a better future for the Earth, humanity, and next generations. The new tagline encapsulates these commitments, reflecting Carrier's purpose-driven approach to shaping a healthier, more sustainable world.

Management Perspective: Customer-Centricity Driving Industry Change

Michae l Gierges, President , Carrier Climate Solutio ns Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, stated, "At Carrier, customers are our priority. Committed to human and planetary well-being, we deliver sustainable solutions that prioritize health, safety, and happiness while advancing green energy. Since 1902, Carrier has aimed to lead innovation, and as digital technologies evolve, we will intensify R&D to drive sustainable industry growth. We also aim to provide tailored, lifecycle-focused digital solutions that deliver measurable value across diverse sectors."

Titus Yu, President , Carrier Climate Solutions North Asia, said, "Carrier has a 75-year legacy in Hong Kong, and we're proud to have positively impacted the community through our services. Since delivering its first centrifugal chiller to The Peninsula Hong Kong in 1963, Carrier Hong Kong has built a trusted 60-year partnership with this iconic luxury hotel. To honor this enduring partnership, we chose The Peninsula Hong Kong for our anniversary reception."

Eric Chu, Managing Director , Carrier Hong Kong, Macau & Taiwan, stated, "Looking to the future, Carrier is committed to focusing on global energy transformation and sustainability needs, uncovering opportunities, and delivering competitive advantages for our customers and Carrier. Environmental responsibility is central to our operations as we design and deliver innovative solutions that significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, using high standard and data-driven intelligence system."

A Hundred Years of Legacy: From First Inventor of Modern Air Conditioning to Life Cycle Solutions Provider

Carrier has evolved from traditional Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) into a service provider of HVAC lifecycle solutions and a global provider in intelligent climate and energy solutions. Beyond equipment sales and BluEdge comprehensive and digital maintenance services, Carrier delivers end-to-end lifecycle solutions across industries. By integrating Automated Logic controls solutions and AI-driven technologies like AIR Intellivisor and WATER Intellivisor, the company empowers green buildings to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, driving a more sustainable future.

Deeply Engaged in Hong Kong and Macau: 75 Years of Service Milestones and Significant Projects

Since Dr. Willis Carrier invented the world's first modern air-conditioning system in 1902, Carrier has remained committed to innovation and craftsmanship, advancing HVAC technology. In 1950, Carrier officially entered the Hong Kong market. Over the past 75 years Carrier has successfully participated in hundreds of major commercial and infrastructure projects in Hong Kong and Macau.

Carrier's dedication to superior quality and service has established its strength in managing large-scale projects. With advanced technology and a professional team, Carrier not only delivers efficient and reliable air-conditioning solutions, but also creates long-term value for customers through digital value-added services.

Sustainability Practices: Empowering Sustainable Development through Life Cycle Solutions

Actively championing sustainability initiatives, Carrier strives to maximize long-term value for its customers through intelligent lifecycle solutions. Carrier empowers customers to achieve energy efficiency and sustainability with tailored solutions, spanning from the initial design of buildings and chiller systems, through mid-term upgrades, to green consultancy, and digital maintenance services. In addition to developing integrated solutions for sustainable HVAC and energy management, Carrier further enhances its portfolio with digitally connected and predictive technologies to reinforce its unwavering commitments to sustainability and its vision to build a better world that we share with the future generations.

About Carrier HVAC Hong Kong

Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is a world provider in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier provides sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport and food service customers. As part of Carrier Global Corporation, a global provider in intelligent climate and energy solutions, Carrier Hong Kong has been a trusted HVAC solution provider since 1950, delivering innovative HVAC systems, services and solutions committed to creating innovations that bring comfort, safety and sustainability to life.

