Carrier Japan's Universal Smart X Heat Pump Recognized by WIPO as Leading Energy Solution in Special Edition of Green Technology Book

TOKYO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Japan's air-cooled modular chiller / heat pump Universal Smart X (USX) series has been included in the EXPO 2025 Special Edition of the Green Technology Book. Published by World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the prestigious recognition was unveiled at EXPO 2025 Osaka, showcasing over 200 impactful energy innovations from the Asia Pacific region and highlighting technologies that contribute to a more sustainable future. Carrier Japan is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

"Being featured in WIPO's Green Technology Book reflects the strength of the USX series, not only as a technological innovation, but as a solution that meets the evolving needs of our planet as well as our customers," said Toru Kubo, President, Carrier Japan. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to sustainability and our mission to deliver energy-efficient solutions. We will continue to listen to our customers and innovate with purpose, ensuring our technologies contribute to the world we share."

As part of the United Nations, WIPO plays a vital role in supporting global innovation by ensuring that intellectual property rights are protected and that transformative ideas reach the market. WIPO's Green Technology Book focuses on energy solutions in the Asia Pacific region – the fastest growing region in the world and home to 60% of the global population.

The USX series, a leading modular chiller and heat pump series in Japan, has earned multiple accolades for innovation and energy efficiency. The USX EDGE 32, a popular solution for data centers and other commercial and industrial applications including factories, received the highest honor at the 2021 Energy Conservation Grand Prize Awards Japan. Concurrently, the USX FIT, recognized for its triplet rotary compressors, space-saving design and retrofit capability, was awarded the top prize at the 2025 Demand Side Management Awards Japan. Its recent inclusion in the Green Technology Book adds another distinguished recognition to its celebrated legacy and underscores Carrier Japan's commitment to advancing energy-efficient solutions and supporting global efforts toward a more sustainable future.

About Carrier Japan

Carrier Japan provides sustainable solutions integrating energy efficient products for residential, light commercial and industrial customers. Carrier Japan is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, committed to creating innovations that bring comfort, safety and sustainability to life. For more information, visit Carrier HVAC Asia Pacific.

Carrier. For the World We Share.

Contact:

Mikiko Kato

[email protected]

Media Relations

Carrier Japan Corporation

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation