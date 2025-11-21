Carro officially unveils new flagship store spanning 3 floors in Hong Kong with Carro Celebrity Ambassador Moses Chan at Grand Opening event

Carro's newest showroom in BMW House aims to be the #1 premier destination for pre-owned cars, with retail and aftersales services under one roof

Carro Celebrity Ambassador and car enthusiast Moses Chan says he's always been particular about his rides, says Carro's high standards on inspections and refurbishment gives him peace of mind

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carro, Asia Pacific's largest and fastest-growing online used car platform, has unveiled its latest flagship space at BMW House in Hong Kong.

The 3-storey space in To Kwa Wan, in collaboration with German vehicle manufacturer BMW and Chinese EV manufacturer XPeng, is positioned to be a premier hub for used cars, and is home to Carro's extensive ecosystem, bringing its retail and aftersales arm Carro Care under one roof.

Carro Hong Kong Flagship Store (L-R) Derrick Eng, Carro Malaysia CEO; Ernest Chew, Carro CFO; Fong Hon Sum, Carro CEO of International Markets; Moses Chan, Carro Celebrity Ambassador; Garry Yu, Carro Hong Kong CEO; Luke Yip, Carro Hong Kong COO, Kyran Wong, Carro VP of International Operations

Spanning over 42,000 square feet, Carro at BMW House is more than just a retail space. The 7th and 8th floors are designed as an experience centre where customers can comfortably browse its extensive inventory including luxury and continental rides, as well as experience the Carro touch and hospitality. Meanwhile, customers can head to the 5th floor for dedicated aftersales services by Carro Care, including pre-MOT inspections, maintenance services, and refurbishment work for a large range of cars, including NEVs.

"We hear the criticism of the used car industry in Hong Kong – poor aftersales service, lack of transparency and inaccessible locations. At Carro, we're confident of changing that perception," says Aaron Tan, Co-founder and Group CEO of Carro. "Hong Kongers value quality, trust and value-for-money, and we're here to make sure they get exactly that. We've put our roots in our brand new home at BMW House and have invested heavily into equipment and technologies that will allow our customers to enjoy top-notch retail and aftersales services under one roof. Our investment in technology and commitment to quality and transparency is our way of telling customers that we're here for the long haul. At the end of the day when it comes to buying and selling cars, we want our customers to say: our choice is Carro."



"The launch of Carro Hong Kong in BMW House will strengthen Carro's online to offline experience, and really elevate the car ownership experience," says Garry Yu, CEO of Carro Hong Kong. "With all services under one roof, customers can leave all the hassle and paperwork to us, as we understand and anticipate our customers' car needs. At the end of the day, it's not just Carro Certified cars we're selling - it's the total peace of mind that customers get to enjoy when they choose us - even after the sale is made."

Carro Celebrity Ambassador and Hong Kong TV King Moses Chan was also at the event, marking this special occasion with a special opening ceremony.

"I am incredibly honoured to be Carro's first Celebrity Ambassador," says Moses Chan. "This is such an exciting opportunity for a car enthusiast like me and I look forward to the many possibilities together. Carro is the expert when it comes to all things automotive - from buying and selling to servicing, financing and insurance – that's why I, and many customers across Asia Pacific, trust them."

Earlier in September, Carro announced the appointment of Moses Chan as its latest Celebrity Ambassador, with ads across trams, television, and digital spaces in Hong Kong, as well as in Singapore and Malaysia.

Carro is currently present in 7 markets, generating over S$1 billion in revenues. According to its latest audited FY2025 numbers, the company reported a Gross Profit of US$111 million and an EBITDA of US$32 million. Following its entry into Hong Kong in 2024, the unicorn continues to focus on delivering its promise of being the most trusted option in the used car industry across Asia Pacific, with the commitment to deliver quality Carro Certified Pre-Owned cars that are 'As Good As New'.

Visit the new Carro showroom at 163 Ma Tau Wai Road, To Kwa Wan, Kowloon.

About Carro

Founded in 2015, Carro is Asia Pacific's largest online used car marketplace. By offering a trustworthy and transparent experience, Carro transforms the traditional way of buying and selling cars through proprietary pricing algorithms, AI-enabled capabilities, and innovative technological solutions. Carro most recently expanded its product line to include Brand New cars in Singapore and Malaysia, offering customers even more options.

Headquartered in Singapore, the unicorn startup has raised over S$700 million from Softbank Vision Fund and several sovereign funds. Together with its subsidiaries and business lines, Carro is supported by more than 4,500 employees across Asia Pacific:

Carro, Asia Pacific's largest online used marketplace with a strong key presence in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan region, and Hong Kong SAR

Carro Care, Carro's in-house refurbishment and after-sales servicing capabilities

Genie Financial Services, a next-generation fintech automotive financing provider in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand

MPM Rent, leading mobility solutions company in Indonesia specialising in leasing / fleet financing transportation services

Innorithm, a next-generation fleet management solutions company leveraging state-of-the art IoT and machine learning

Kaidee, Thailand's largest online shopping and classifieds platform

Driven Communications, leading Malaysian integrated digital content & marketing services agency including notable sites like paultan.org

For more information, please visit: www.carro.co.

