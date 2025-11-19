TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CasinoRIX , a provider of online casino review and comparison services, has acquired Innovate Change, a New Zealand platform known for its independent reviews of real-money casinos. The deal gives CasinoRIX a direct presence in New Zealand and supports its wider international growth.

Strategic Rationale

The acquisition strengthens CasinoRIX's ability to deliver transparent, data-driven reviews across new markets. Innovate Change adds local expertise through impartial reviews, bonus comparisons, and responsible gambling resources tailored to New Zealand players. Integrating these capabilities into CasinoRIX's global framework ensures consistent standards while addressing regional needs. This step reflects CasinoRIX's broader strategy: expanding internationally while maintaining credibility and trust as core values.

Transaction Highlights

CasinoRIX enters the New Zealand online casino review market.

Retention of Innovate Change's editorial and operations teams.

Integration of Innovate Change content into CasinoRIX's systems for greater efficiency.

Expansion of resources supporting responsible gambling and compliance.

Executive Commentary

Jessica Millis, Chief Executive Officer of CasinoRIX, said:

"Innovate Change has built a respected position in New Zealand through its independence and commitment to players. By bringing the business into CasinoRIX, we combine that local strength with our international network. This acquisition supports our growth strategy and reinforces our role as a trusted source of information in regulated iGaming markets."

Outlook

CasinoRIX will extend localized coverage in New Zealand, covering local licensing, payments, and promotions. The integration will allow for faster updates, broader operator comparisons, and tools that help players make informed decisions.

Innovate Change's work in responsible gambling will continue under the combined platform, with additional resources allocated to education and awareness. CasinoRIX intends to apply these standards across its network to reinforce safe play and transparent practices.

Integration will place both businesses on a single platform, streamline how content is managed, and reduce overlap in marketing. CasinoRIX New Zealand focuses on expanding its user base, strengthening affiliate partnerships, and building a trusted presence in the New Zealand online casino market.

About CasinoRIX

CasinoRIX is a complex solution for gamblers, offering reviews of licensed casinos, real money gaming options, bonuses, and payment methods. CasinoRIX aims to make player choice simple and fast by delivering verified information, straightforward guidance, and 24/7 support. The platform operates internationally and adapts its content to local markets.

About Innovate Change

Innovate Change is a New Zealand based real money casino review platform. It is recognized for impartial ratings, transparent analysis, and resources supporting responsible gambling. Innovate Change has built a reputation as a trusted guide for New Zealand players seeking safe and reliable online casino experiences.

