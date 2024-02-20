Casio to Release G-SHOCK Collaboration Watches Featuring K-POP Girl Group, ITZY

TOKYO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of new additions to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. Designed in collaboration with ITZY, K-POP Girl Group, the new GMA-P2100IT and GMA-P2100ZY watches are available in three models in total.

Products (from left): GMA-P2100IT-4A, GMA-P2100IT-7A, and GMA-P2100ZY-1A

Since its February 2019 debut, ITZY has enjoyed tremendous support from a global fanbase and particularly from teenage girls and women in their twenties in Asian countries. In February 2023, Casio signed the group as G-SHOCK brand ambassador for the phenomenal match their powerful songs and performances make with the brand's core identity of toughness.

The new GMA-P2100IT and GMA-P2100ZY watches mark the first official collaboration between G-SHOCK and ITZY.

The watches are based on the GMA-P2100, a timepiece presenting the 2100 line's distinctive octagonal bezel design in an even more compact form, expressing ITZY's cool image with a subtle monochrome palette.

Offered in a choice of beige pink, white, and translucent black options, the lineup makes fashion coordination a snap, while multicolor accents evoking the official ITZY ring lights — popular fan goods associated with the group — adorn the index marks on the dial. ITZY logos appear on the dial and case back, and all printed signatures are featured on the special packaging.

The bezel and band are made with bio-based resin* to help reduce environmental impact as well.

*GMA-P2100IT only.

