Castrol Unites Asia-Pacific's Superbike Community with Launch of Castrol Superbike Fest APAC 2026

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castrol, a global leader in lubricants, launched the Castrol Superbike Fest APAC 2026 on January 28th – kicking off a region-wide premium superbike movement designed to connect Asia-Pacific's most passionate superbike riders, specialist workshops and high-performance products, on one unified platform.

More than a festival, the Castrol Superbike Fest APAC 2026 is part of Castrol's long-term strategy to redefine the meaning of "top premium" in the motorcycle category across Asia-Pacific – blending performance, community, lifestyle and engineering excellence into a single experiential ecosystem.

Taking place in Nha Trang, Vietnam, from 29 to 31 May 2026, the three-day festival seeks to bring together over 2,000 bikers comprising over 100 official biker clubs as well as across performance teams, racers and social riders from eight Asia-Pacific markets, including Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Laos, Cambodia and the Philippines.

Launched by Castrol AsPAC Marketing, the event is the flagship activation of the Castrol Superbike ASPAC Alliance, a region-wide platform connecting premium biker communities, expert service partners and Castrol's high-performance product portfolio. Designed as a scalable, long-term movement, the Alliance transforms rider passion into brand trust, loyalty and business impact.

"The Castrol Superbike Fest APAC 2026 is not a one-off event but is instead a long-term strategic platform that brings together performance and people united by an enduring passion for superbikes," said Victor Cheong, Marketing Director, Castrol Asia Pacific.

"Superbike culture represents the pinnacle of aspiration, engineering and passion. By uniting this community across borders, we are elevating Castrol's premium positioning and building deeper emotional connections with riders and workshops across the region," he added.

The Castrol Superbike Fest APAC 2026 will be preceded by an international cross-country riding tour, with bikers from Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia and Laos riding towards the event in Vietnam through regional routes, symbolising unity and connection across ASEAN.

The main festival will be staged across multiple iconic locations in Nha Trang, linking urban centres and coastal landscapes into a single integrated event circuit. Over three days and two nights, riders and fans will experience:

Performance & Riding

Superbike performance demonstrations and handling competitions

Adventure and off-road challenges involving other motorcycle categories

Exhibition & Industry

Rare, custom and iconic superbikes from leading global brands

Interactive product and technology showcases

Culture & Lifestyle

Opening and Closing Parade Rides

Community networking and discussion sessions

Lifestyle and entertainment zones celebrating modern biker culture, including a Welcome Gala and Outdoor Closing Gala

Post-festival touring journey across more than 200km covering Nha Trang, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan and Da Lat to explore iconic landscapes and experience local culture

At the heart of the festival is the Castrol HOMELAND Experience, where riders and workshop owners can access product trials, oil changes, technical inspections and live riding clinics – experiencing Castrol's performance promise and the quality, reliability and endurance of its product portfolio showcased through real action in real-world conditions.

The Castrol Superbike Fest APAC is built on Castrol's belief that superbike culture represents the highest expression of performance, precision and engineering excellence. By embedding Castrol into the heart of this culture, the brand strengthens its position as the trusted partner for riders who demand more from their machines — and from themselves.

The platform is supported by Castrol's premium product portfolio, including Castrol POWER1 Ultimate, engineered to deliver maximum performance under extreme riding conditions.

"Under the most demanding riding conditions - high speed, rugged terrain, and constant technical demands, Castrol lubricants cool, protect and perform to the highest standards, offering consistent outcomes throughout every challenge," added Victor. "This is where premium is proven, not in words, but in action."

Beyond performance, the Castrol Superbike Fest APAC also captures the lifestyle dimension of modern motorcycling — where riders are creators, explorers and cultural connectors. From long-distance touring and custom builds to social content and community gatherings, the festival reflects how superbike culture has evolved into a movement that synthesises performance, style and identity.

For more information and to register, please visit: https://superbikefest.com/

To register as a spectator or a guest, please log on to: https://superbikefest.com/dang-ky-tham-gia/

