Cat Tuong Group Honored as Best Industrial Developer at Vietnam Outstanding Property Awards 2023

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cat Tuong Group (CTG) proudly announced its recent accolade at the Vietnam Outstanding Property Awards 2023 (VOPA), hosted by Nhip Cau Dau Tu Magazine. The ceremony, held on November 29, 2023, at Riverside Palace in Ho Chi Minh City, recognized CTG as the recipient of the prestigious Best Industrial Developer Award, for its outstanding accomplishments of its industrial real estate project – Aurora Industrial Park (Aurora IP).

Established in 2017, VOPA become a hallmark event in Vietnam, recognizing exceptional projects & developers within the real estate sector. This year's edition presents ten award categories, and Cat Tuong Group's exemplary performance in Industrial Real Estate secured the esteemed Best Industrial Developer title. Cat Tuong Group, a standout industrial developer, aligns closely with the award criteria. The judging panel emphasized critical factors like sustainability, environmental impact, and societal contributions, CTG's strong dedication in these aspects.

"We are honored to be recognized as the 'Best Industrial Developer' by the Vietnam Outstanding Property Awards 2023 for our exceptional efforts in advancing humane and sustainable real estate solutions," expressed a representative from Cat Tuong Group. The award reflects CTG's commitment to providing impactful, responsible, and community-centric real estate solutions across Residential, Commercial, and Industrial sectors. As a leading industrial developer, CTG is committed to building eco-friendly models and establishing benchmarks for a complete, green, clean, and modern infrastructure that are both environmentally conscious and contemporary.

The success of Aurora IP exemplifies Cat Tuong Group's strategic foresight and unwavering dedication to meaningful development. This commitment was further underscored by CTG's notable participation as the sole representative of Vietnam's textile industry at the "Global Textile Carbon Neutral Summit 2023" held in Shanghai on October 24-25, 2023. This prestigious summit united industry stakeholders in collaborative efforts towards fostering sustainable growth in textiles and advancing the pursuit of carbon neutrality.

At the event, CTG proudly showcased Aurora Industrial Park (Aurora IP) as a pioneer in low-carbon textile and garment industrial parks. Located in Vietnam's Nam Dinh province, Aurora IP is dedicated to achieving carbon neutrality through planning and implementing necessary solutions. The utilization of biomass-fueled centralized boilers, the embracement of clean energy sources like solar power, clean water supply system, wastewater treatment system, waste treatment and the implementation of a circular economic model.

Cat Tuong Group emphasizes its role in sustainable practices, aiming to position Aurora IP as a global eco-industrial hub and spearheading Vietnam's textile industry. The company is dedicated to assisting businesses in achieving carbon neutrality and promoting sustainable development in textiles and apparel sectors.

"This recognition further motivates our mission to create significant social impact while responsibly navigating the real estate landscape," added the CTG representative. Having been honored for three consecutive years of recognition at the Vietnam Outstanding Property Awards, alongside various other national and international accolades, Cat Tuong Group solidifies its position as a leading real estate developer in Vietnam, championing sustainable practices.

For more information on Cat Tuong Group's visionary real estate developments, sustainability initiatives, or media inquiries, please visit their websites at www.cattuonggroup.com.vn and www.auroraip.vn.

About Cat Tuong Group

Established in 2011 in Duc Hoa, Long An, Cat Tuong Group, is a prominent investor and developer specializing in civil, industrial, and commercial real estate. The company's core principle revolves around creating human-centric and sustainable real estate solutions. With a vision to become a reputable and reliable real estate brand, Cat Tuong Group aims to build and develop humane and sustainable properties across these three crucial districts. Operating with a portfolio of 26 projects and a land bank spanning 970 hectares, the company has invested over 15,000 billion dong, backed by a dedicated workforce of over 1,000 employees in throughout Vietnam. Cat Tuong Group is committed to fostering sustainable growth, community engagement, and innovative real estate solutions that prioritize both humanity and sustainability.

