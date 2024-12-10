Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Honored at the International Innovation Awards 2024 for Revolutionary FitBack Service

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd. has been recognized for its innovative wellness initiative, FitBack, at the prestigious International Innovation Awards 2024. Organized by Enterprise Asia, a leading regional NGO, the International Innovation Awards celebrate groundbreaking achievements and inspire enterprises to champion innovation in their industries.

FitBack, a digital wellness platform that redefines the relationship between health and insurance, is seamlessly integrated into the Cathay Life App along with sales channels and insurance products. FitBack empowers policyholders to make wellness an integral part of their everyday lives. This transformative solution not only enhances user engagement but also strengthens the connection between Cathay Life and its customers.

By bridging the gap between health management and insurance, FitBack revolutionizes the role of insurers, evolving from a transactional service provider to a proactive partner in a policyholder's journey towards living a healthier lifestyle. Offering personalized health services, engaging interactive challenges, enticing rewards, and innovative behavior-based insurance features, FitBack inspires positive behavioral change and sets new benchmarks for customer-centric innovation in the insurance industry.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About the International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards (IIA) is an annual recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encourages organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information, visit www.innovationaward.org .

SOURCE Enterprise Asia