Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Triumphs at the International Innovation Awards 2023

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional NGO Enterprise Asia hosted the International Innovation Awards (IIA) 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan, where 34 noteworthy innovations were celebrated for their significant impact on global industries and enhancement of the human experience. Preceding the awards ceremony, Enterprise Asia organized the International Innovation Summit (IIS) 2023, focused on the theme "Sustainable Innovation For Future Enterprises". This summit served as a transformative platform, convening industry leaders worldwide to engage in discussions that spark creativity and innovation.

Renowned Taiwanese insurance company Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd. continued to uphold its esteemed reputation within the industry through its groundbreaking Cathay Life Insurance App, which received the International Innovation Award under the Service & Solution category. The Cathay Life App is the most widely used digital tool among insurance customers in Taiwan, offering users comprehensive and self-sufficient services. This all-inclusive solution includes policy management, application tracking, investment monitoring, policy updates, and integrated assets.

The company also provides value-added health services through gamified tasks, helping customers to develop healthy habits and enjoy a healthier lifestyle. The application provides comprehensive digital insurance services with a user-friendly and personalized interface, enabling quick task completion through simple steps. Additionally, its remote video calls on the app allow for self-service without the need for in-person meetings.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in the pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About the International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards (IIA) is an annual recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encourages organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information, visit www.innovationaward.org .

About the International Innovation Summit

The International Innovation Summit (IIS) is an annual summit that provides a global platform power-packed with the latest innovation insights and networking opportunities for an elite community of C-level executives, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders who are charged with driving innovation and growth in their respective organizations. For more information, visit www.innosummit.org .

