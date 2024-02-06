The International Innovation Awards 2023 Honors Grand Ocean Logistics Co., Ltd.'s GOL-E TRACKING

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Innovation Awards (IIA) 2023, which is hosted by Enterprise Asia, celebrates and embraces the spirit of progress and excellence by proudly honoring 34 remarkable innovations that redefine industries and elevate the human experience on a global scale. Held in Taipei, Taiwan, the 7th edition of this award recognition program aims to create an innovation ecosystem for enterprises by recognizing outstanding innovations, and in the process, encouraging organizations to continue investing in innovations.

GOL-E TRACKING by Grand Ocean Logistics Co., Ltd. (Grand Ocean) is among the groundbreaking innovations under the Service & Solution category. GOL-E TRACKING is a stable, scalable, and user-friendly cargo tracking system designed to provide real-time, reliable, and comprehensive information to help businesses achieve efficient transportation logistics and inventory management.

GOL-E TRACKING incorporates the latest technology and innovations, including the Global Positioning System (GPS) and Geographic Information System (GIS). Through the application of these technologies, businesses can track the real-time location of goods, their delivery status, and estimated arrival times, to address potential delays or other issues and ensure timely delivery of goods.

Grand Ocean believes that GOL-E TRACKING will bring greater value to businesses, helping the company stand out in the competitive business environment.

