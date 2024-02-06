YungChing Realty Group Transforms Taiwan's Real Estate Landscape With Real Estate Agent Joint Sale Platform

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to various real estate industry challenges, YungChing Realty Group introduced the "Real Estate Agent Joint Sale Platform", which was awarded at the International Innovation Awards (IIA) 2023 under the Service & Solution category. Organized by Enterprise Asia, the Awards took place in Taipei, Taiwan, following the International Innovation Summit (IIS) 2023. Themed "Sustainable Innovation For Future Enterprises", the summit served as a global platform for experts and practitioners to share insights and strategies and reimagine business models, products, and services to create sustainable growth for organizations as well as a positive impact on society and the planet.

Since its launch, YungChing Realty Group's award-winning "Real Estate Agent Joint Sale Platform" has increased the number of property transactions facilitated through collaboration by nearly 40%. The platform facilitates the exchange of housing information, cooperation in property viewings, and transaction facilitation, enabling agents to reap the rewards of their combined efforts. It has shattered the constraints of the "zero-sum game" scenario, fostering efficiency in property transactions, promoting healthy cooperation, and enhancing customer satisfaction.

