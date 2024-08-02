Cathay United Bank Ho Chi Minh City Branch Attracts Global Talent with Competitive Benefits and International Rotation Opportunities

TAIPEI, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay United Bank (CUB) has been reaping record profits. In response to the growing Vietnamese market, CUB Ho Chi Minh City Branch (CUB HCMC) is doubling its recruiting efforts to attract financial talent in areas such as data analysis, customer relationship management, risk management, marketing, wealth management and operations. Furthermore, CUB HCMC provides employees with competitive benefits packages, solid training, clear career paths, and even the opportunity to work for other CUB units in Southeast Asia. All financial professionals are welcome to join CUB HCMC to shine brightly on the global stage.

Southeast Asia is a burgeoning market full of business opportunities, as companies worldwide have been making huge investments in recent years. To meet growing business demands, CUB HCMC spares no effort to provide holistic financial services, project finance solutions, and advisory services covering investment research, company incorporation and operations, and tailored fund planning. CUB HCMC took it up a notch this year with the introduction of the "CUB Vietnam App", which streamlines the loan application process and redefines the digital loan experience for Vietnamese customers. With just a quick upload of their ID card and completion of basic personal information, customers can have their loans approved in as fast as 30 minutes.

Eying global markets, CUB HCMC has been recruiting seasoned professionals and expanding its scale and services of the International Corporates Coverage (ICC) to better serve its customers. VJ Lu, SVP of CUB HCMC, pointed out that "Our goal is to become a leading foreign bank in Vietnam and make CUB's core values thrive in the local market. Therefore, professionals who are passionate embracing challenges and innovations are most welcome to join us! To better develop employee's career, we have introduced a mentor and head leader coaching mechanism to elevate employees' skillset to the next level."

Alongside with an open and flexible working environment, CUB HCMC also offers its employees year-end bonuses, performance bonuses, team-building activities and outings, and at least 15 days of paid annual leave. The Branch has also placed an emphasis on employees' workplace experience and well-being by offering annual health check-ups and additional health insurance coverage. It also encourages employees to upskill by subsidizing language learning programs and professional training programs held by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and rewarding those who obtain designated professional certificates.

Cathay United Bank is one of the leading commercial banks in Taiwan and has over 11 million customers. As a trusted financial brand in Taiwan , CUB has gained a strong foothold in Southeast Asia. The bank now employs more than 10,000 people in Taiwan and overseas and owns 67 overseas locations. To nurture skilled talent and broaden their horizons, CUB runs the CUB International Master Scholarship Program in Taiwan. The two-year program offers solid training to students from Southeast Asian countries (such as Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos) who are currently studying in Taiwan. After completing the program, the graduates are well-equipped with financial expertise and ready to work at CUB's branches in their home countries. For more details on CUB HCMC's job openings, please visit the official website to submit your application.

