Catwalk Group signs HK director to lead Pan-Asian expansion, propels C-pop to NBA stage

TAIPEI and HONG KONG, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catwalk Entertainment Group, a leading entertainment conglomerate in the Mandarin-speaking market, today announced the strategic signing of acclaimed Hong Kong director and screenwriter Tze Yiu Chui. This collaboration aims to synergize markets across Hong Kong, Taiwan, and broader Asia, injecting powerful new momentum into the Group's content production landscape.

【Photo】Catwalk Entertainment Group Boosts International Content Layout through Strategic Partnership with Hong Kong Director Tze Yiu Chui

Tze Yiu Chui, a former Creative Director who has served top international advertising agencies, previously held a key position at Hong Kong's One Cool Group. He brings a rare synergy of planning, directing, and screenwriting expertise, backed by extensive experience in cross-regional production and international collaboration.

Strengthening Regional Synergy and Content Ecosystems

The partnership grew from a connection made during the production of the supernatural thriller Love Curse (降), which featured Catwalk actress Regina Lei in the leading role. Centered on Southeast Asian folklore, the project has already generated significant buzz across Mandarin-speaking and Southeast Asian film circles, laying the groundwork for a longer-term strategic relationship.

Felix Wu, CEO of Catwalk Entertainment Group, stated that this signing signifies the start of a series of multinational film projects. "Catwalk has established a complete industrial chain, spanning IP development, talent integration, and cross-brand content creation," Wu said. "Starting in 2026, our partnership with Tze Yiu Chui will connect the markets of Hong Kong, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, and broader Asia, steadily advancing our long-term layout for world-class screen content development and production."

An Integrated Entertainment Engine

Catwalk's cross-market influence is driven by its three core business pillars: Catwalk Talent Management, representing over 400 artists, models, and KOLs; Seed Music, responsible for music production and international distribution; and the TDI (Taiwan Dream Institute), which provides a comprehensive talent cultivation system. With strategic hubs in Taipei, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore, and Malaysia, Catwalk is uniquely positioned as a premier cross-market entertainment platform. The Group remains committed to the systematic export of Mandarin-language content to the global stage, fostering an entertainment ecosystem with world-class competitiveness.

The Group's global trajectory is underscored by a series of high-impact milestones. Following the release of his new album, Mando-pop superstar Allen Ren delivered a landmark halftime performance at an NBA Houston Rockets game. This performance is widely recognized as a key indicator of Chinese-language entertainment's increasing influence within global mainstream culture. Furthermore, actress Regina Lei has successfully entered the South Korean production system with a project appearing on Disney+, showcasing the Group's cross-border casting capabilities. These achievements, alongside boy band AcQUA's major stage debut in Shanghai and actor Yusuke Fukuchi's leading roles in key regional productions across Singapore and Malaysia, demonstrate Catwalk's comprehensive layout and international influence.

SOURCE Catwalk Entertainment Group