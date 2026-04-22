Cboe Announces Agreement to Sell Cboe Australia and Cboe Canada to TMX Group

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading global markets operator and pioneer in equity derivatives, today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell its Canadian and Australian equities exchanges, Cboe Canada and Cboe Australia, to TMX Group Limited (TMX Group), a leading market operator. The aggregate sale price is $300 million USD.

Cboe announced plans in October 2025 to sell its Australian and Canadian equities businesses as part of a strategic realignment to sharpen its strategic focus on core strengths and emerging opportunities aligned with its long-term strategy – positioning the company to lead in a dynamic and evolving global markets landscape.

"We are pleased to reach an agreement to sell these businesses to TMX Group, a longstanding and well-established market operator," said Craig Donohue, Chief Executive Officer of Cboe Global Markets. "The transaction will bring Cboe Australia and Cboe Canada under new ownership well suited to support their next chapter, while enabling Cboe to reallocate resources and capital towards optimizing our core businesses for further growth and profitability, and pursuing opportunities in new and emerging areas."

"This transaction marks an important milestone in our strategic realignment, allowing us to sharpen our focus on the growth opportunities that will position Cboe for long-term success," said Prashant Bhatia, EVP, Head of Enterprise Strategy & Corporate Development at Cboe Global Markets. "As our industry undergoes rapid transformation – driven by expanding retail participation and rising demand for innovative products, the emergence of event and prediction markets, the accelerating adoption of digital assets and tokenization, and the evolution toward 24x7, on‑chain markets with atomic settlement – we see significant opportunity to build on our strengths and accelerate growth by focusing on areas where we can lead and differentiate."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals. The acquisitions of Cboe Australia and Cboe Canada are expected to close separately, each after required approvals have been obtained.

Until the transactions close, Cboe will continue to operate both exchanges as usual. Cboe will work closely with customers, regulators, and other key stakeholders in both jurisdictions to support a smooth and orderly transition. Additionally, Cboe will provide transition services support for a limited time post closing.

Cboe will provide an update regarding the potential financial implications of the transaction during its first quarter earnings call taking place on Friday, May 1, 2026.

Barclays Capital Inc. is acting as financial advisor to Cboe. Sidley Austin LLP; Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP; and Mallesons are serving as Cboe's outside legal counsel.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is a leading global markets operator with a long history of innovation in equity derivatives. Since launching the world's first listed options exchange in 1973, Cboe has pioneered landmark products, including the introduction of S&P 500® index options and the creation of the VIX® Index, the world's leading gauge of market volatility, reshaping how investors manage risk and access opportunity. Today, Cboe operates derivatives, equities, and FX markets, providing trading, clearing, and investment solutions for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

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Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, and VIX ® are registered trademarks or service marks of Cboe Exchange, Inc and S&P 500® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. All statements that reflect our expectations, assumptions or projections about the future other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the loss of our right to exclusively list and trade certain index options and futures products; economic, political and market conditions; compliance with legal and regulatory obligations; price and new products and services competition and consolidation in our industry; decreases in trading or clearing volumes, market data fees or a shift in the mix of products traded on our exchanges; legislative or regulatory changes or changes in tax regimes; our ability to protect our systems and communication networks from security vulnerabilities and breaches; our ability to attract and retain skilled management and other personnel; increasing competition by foreign and domestic entities; our business and operational dependence on and exposure to risk from third parties; factors that impact the quality and integrity of our and other applicable indices; our ability to manage our global operations, growth, and strategic acquisitions, wind downs, divestitures, or alliances effectively; increases in the cost of the products and services we use; our ability to operate our business without violating the intellectual property rights of others and the costs associated with protecting our intellectual property rights; our ability to minimize the risks, including our credit, liquidity, market, investment, counterparty, and default risks, associated with operating our clearinghouses; our ability to accommodate trading and clearing volume and transaction traffic, including significant increases, without failure or degradation of performance of our systems; misconduct by those who use our markets or our products or for whom we clear transactions; challenges to our use of open source software code; our ability to meet our compliance obligations, including managing our business interests and our regulatory responsibilities; the loss of key customers or a significant reduction in trading or clearing volumes by key customers; damage to our reputation; the ability of our compliance and risk management methods to effectively monitor and manage our risks; restrictions imposed by our debt obligations and our ability to make payments on or refinance our debt obligations; our ability to maintain an investment grade credit rating; impairment of our goodwill, long-lived assets, investments or intangible assets; the accuracy of our estimates and expectations; and litigation risks and other liabilities. More detailed information about factors that may affect our actual results to differ may be found in our filings with the SEC, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings made from time to time with the SEC.

We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any duty to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

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SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.