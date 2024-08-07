CCD Asia Pacific Headquarters Settles In Singapore

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In August 2024, Cheng Chung Design (CCD) proudly unveiled its Asia Pacific Headquarters, spearheaded by Senior Vice President Aldwin Ong. With extensive experience and exceptional design narratives, Aldwin seamlessly integrates captivating concepts into projects across the Asia-Pacific region and globally. This strategic initiative aims to elevate CCD's international presence, accelerate its global development, and fortify its competitive edge.

Ranked No. 1 in the Interior Design Hospitality Giant 2022, Cheng Chung Design (CCD) champions an integrated approach to global expansion, enhancing its commercial prowess through innovative design and comprehensive service capabilities. Rooted in a legacy of human-centric design philosophy, CCD continues to garner global recognition for its creative excellence and timeless artistry.

Mr. Joe Cheng, founder of CCD, stated: "Singapore is a premier international financial center with a strategic location that connects the Asian and global markets. CCD will leverage international resources and optimize our allocation to better respond to global market changes and challenges, ensuring our competitiveness and sustainable development."

Mr. Ken Hu, CCD Managing Partner and President, echoed: " Singapore as a globally renowned "Garden City", boasts a top-tier international education system and a wealth of professional talent. By establishing an office here, we can collaborate more closely with international hotel management groups, enhancing our global service capabilities and brand influence. We aim to incorporate Singapore's people-oriented, eco-first urban planning concepts to create intelligent, energy-saving, environmentally friendly, efficient, and personalized space experiences."

Mr. Aldwin Ong, Senior Vice President of CCD, added, "The expansion into the international market underscores CCD's resilience and commitment to amplifying its global influence. Singapore, celebrated as the 'Lion City,' embodies a vibrant tapestry of cultures and languages, which our new office will reflect through a diverse array of design talents.

Driven by a passion for the arts, CCD shall embrace innovative and eclectic design approaches that redefine spatial experiences for the global audience. This dedication is epitomized in our transformative projects, which blend architectural ingenuity with cultural narratives, challenging conventions and sparking new dialogues in design.

Our deep understanding of the symbiotic relationship between architecture and art allows us to break away from stereotypes. Our belief stems that everything starts with a question – Why Not?"

The Asia Pacific headquarters of CCD represents not only an expansion of our operational footprint but also a commitment to enriching global living experiences through innovative and culturally resonant design solutions.

Representative cases:

Mandarin Oriental in Beijing

Mandarin Oriental in Beijing is renovated from a protective historic building in the Eastern Area of Qianmen. The renovated building successfully restored its antiquated appearance and consciensciouly kept the original appearance of the quadrangle courtyard to the greatest extent. The hotel is presented with poetic narratives of all seasons, giving distinctive experiences with the spring rain, the summer shades, the autumn leaves and the winter snow.

Regent Shanghai on the Bund

The project was originally "the Seagull on the Bund" built in 1984, and was always frequented by multiple consulates. This hotel was once "the No. 1 Lounge in Shanghai" and had accommodated key government figures and celebrities. With detailed research of each brick and tile from the original hotel architecture, CCD reshaped the interior space so meticulously to ensure that the Shanghai-style culture and legacy are respectfully preserved and rejuvenated in the restoration process. Various precious pieces like Stuttgart Slideman's grand piano that had won an award in Paris in 1900 are all well preserved. In response to the recall of the classic, we have taken soulful design techniques to recreate it with a contemporary reinterpretation and reshape the urban influence of "the Seagull" as a refreshing diplomatic card for this city.

DongFengYun Hotel Mi'Le - MGallary and 50% Cloud Artist Lounge

Paying respect to the structure of the buildings and its local culture, the narrative of DongFengYun Hotel Mi'Le - MGallary Yunnan and Half-cloud Artist Lounge celebrates Yunnan's local craftmanship and sustainability ethos. CCD applied the vernacular red clay bricks ， local cement, clay and earthenware which look natural and earthy. The naming and the design narrative for the guestrooms are in honor of the local crafts of Yunnan -- painting, pottery, printing and music scores as well as special artifacts -- beautiful jades and precious pearls. Each detail is reserved with traces of the local craftsmanship to honor the local culture.

Headquarter Building of XIAMENAIR

The dynamic and forward-looking headquarters of XIAMENAIR demands more than just a striking design language. With "looking back into the past and looking forward to the future" as the keynote, CCD took on a breakthrough design vocabulary to infuse the building with the corporate culture and human care of XIAMENAIR. The airplane wheel looks like an annual ring which records the traces of time, witness the glorious history of XIAMENAIR since its founding and symbolizes the unstoppable exploration of the future with its unceasing rotation.

One Pengrui

One Pengrui strategic location enjoys a full view of the vast Zhujiang River. Matching the towering Guangzhou TV Tower and overlooking the bustling CBD, One Pengrui adds another towering addition to this progressive city. From the humanistic perspective of Guangzhou, CCD employed a tactile narrative to infuse the space with the cultural genes of this city. We have successfully incorporated the local style of Lingnan Region with a modern design touch. Furthermore, to expand the brand idealogy of "Pengrui Finance Mall", and aligning the orientation of the city dwellers in Guangzhou, we have successfully created a distinguished hotel-like clubhouse that showcases a lifestyle destination that harmonizes with the city's dynamic spirit.

