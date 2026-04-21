CCE 2026 Wrapped Up with Record-Breaking Global Participation and Innovation

SHANGHAI, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 27th China Clean Expo (CCE 2026), organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets and supported by ISSA – The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, concluded with resounding success on April 3rd, 2026 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). The event marked an extraordinary triumph, setting new records across multiple dimensions—including exhibition scale, international participation, and professional impact—once again solidifying its position as Asia's premier flagship event for the cleaning industry.

Spanning four expansive halls, CCE 2026 brought together 500+ leading exhibitors from the cleaning sector. As a key component of the Hotel & Shop Plus, the event attracted approximately 140,000 professional trade visitors from 176 countries and regions—including South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Russia, Mongolia, Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Brazil, Germany, Italy, the United States, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, and beyond— highlighting CCE's growing role as a vital hub for international business exchange and cross-border collaboration in the cleaning and hygiene sectors.

As a world-class gathering for the cleaning industry, CCE 2026 successfully convened a host of renowned global manufacturers and suppliers, including Nilfisk, Rubbermaid, Comet, Tennant, ICE, KLENCO, LAVOR, Gausium, PUDU, Viggo, HAWK, JIUSI, KEEON, ECOVACS Bennet, Chaobao, ROSIWIT, CDWK and more. Over the four-day event, they unveiled breakthrough innovations that reflect the sector's most dynamic trends—from high-efficiency equipment, eco-conscious formulations to AI-driven automation, and health-integrated hygiene systems. Together, these innovations illustrated a clear trajectory—toward intelligence, sustainability, and science-led cleanliness.

Further reinforcing this momentum, CCE 2026 spotlighted three transformative segments. Hall N3 became a live arena for intelligent cleaning, where over 40 brands demonstrated AI-powered autonomous robots tailored for diverse commercial and public environments. Complementing this, more than 10 drone-based systems offered practical, safe alternatives for high-altitude exterior maintenance—addressing persistent challenges in labor availability and workplace safety. In parallel, the commercial laundry zone featured next-generation technologies, from tunnel washers and automated finishing lines to advanced detergents engineered for water and energy savings, signaling a new era of operational efficiency. Through this focused curation of specialized sectors, CCE reinforced its commitment to advancing a smarter, greener, and more innovative cleaning industry.

Beyond the exhibition floor, the event hosted over 90 concurrent sessions that deepened professional engagement. Experts from academia, enterprise leadership, industry associations, and media convened to explore critical themes—from cleaning technology and operation and property management to healthcare sanitation, restroom innovation, and sustainable laundry practices. These forums provided actionable insights, fostered knowledge exchange, and connected stakeholders across the value chain.

A standout addition this year was the debut of the Global Xchange Hub, a dedicated zone designed to accelerate international collaboration. Blending thought leadership, business matchmaking, and innovation showcases, the hub hosted a curated program: ISSA expert-led speeches, company solution pitches, international business matchmaking and VIP buyer meetups. The result was a dynamic ecosystem where ideas met opportunity—and partnerships took shape.

The expo's strategic vision drew high praise from global leaders. "CCE 2026 has set the benchmark for the global cleaning industry, with exceptional organization and precise execution." said Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, Senior Director at ISSA and Associate Professor at the Penn State College of Medicine. "Focusing on intelligent cleaning, sustainability, indoor air quality, and infection prevention, it leads the industry's transformation from traditional cleaning to a science-based, health-oriented discipline. CCE is more than an exhibition—it is a catalyst for global progress, advancing the shared vision of cleaning for health, safety, and sustainability."

As CCE 2026 closes, preparations are already underway for its next edition. We extend heartfelt thanks to all exhibitors, visitors, partners, and supporters whose trust and collaboration made this milestone possible. CCE 2027 will return to SNIEC from March 30 to April 2, 2027—inviting the global community to continue co-creating a cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable future for the global cleaning industry—one innovation, one partnership, and one breakthrough at a time.

For more information, please go to www.chinacleanexpo.com/en or follow China Clean Expo on Twitter @ CCE_cleanexpo, Facebook @ CCEChinaCleanExpo, and LinkedIn @ china-clean-expo.

About China Clean Expo (CCE)

Launched in 2002, China Clean Expo is the one-stop cleaning solution provider for commercial, institutional and industrial facilities. Exhibit categories include cleaning equipment and accessories, tools and chemical agents, restroom supplies, indoor air purification, epidemic prevention, facility management, smart cleaning, laundry, and environmental sanitation. As one of the sub-shows of Hotel & Shop Plus, China Clean Expo has the unique advantage of visitor resource from hospitality and commercial space sector. Recognized as the must-attend event for cleaning industry in China, China Clean Expo is the right place to connect with cleaning suppliers and buyers from China and all over the world. For more information, please go to www.chinacleanexpo.com/en.

About Hotel & Shop Plus

Hotel & Shop Plus is China's leading trade show catering to hospitality and commercial space industry. Serving as one-stop sourcing platform for hotels, restaurants, clubs, retail shops, shopping malls and other commercial properties, the mega event is consisted of 8 sub-shows spanning exhibit categories from architectural decoration, engineering design, lighting, intelligent products to hotel amenities, furniture, cleaning, facility management, smart retail and franchise. By presenting the latest products and innovative brands, Hotel & Shop Plus is leading the way in construction and operation of hotels and commercial space. Learn more at www.hdeexpo.com

About Sinoexpo Informa Markets

Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co. Ltd (IM Sinoexpo) is a leading event company in China, the joint venture founded in 1998 by Informa PLC and Shanghai Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd. Headquartered in London, Informa PLC is the world's top trade show organizer listed on FTSE 100.

The total exhibition rented area annually by IM Sinoexpo is over 1,500,000 sq.m, (accounted for 1/10 of Shanghai's total exhibition rented area in 2019), creating multiple trade opportunities for nearly 1 million buyers worldwide. Developed since 2016, our online business now includes 8 major B2B platforms, 5 B2P sourcing mini-programs and 1 application. The total number of employees is near 500. For more information, please visit www.imsinoexpo.com/en

SOURCE China Clean Expo