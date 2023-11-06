CCI France Malaysia Gala Night 2023, celebrating Malaysia France bilateral trade at a record height of €6.2 billion or MYR28.5 billion in 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysian French Chamber of Commerce & Industry / CCI France Malaysia (CCIFM) held its Gala Night on 2nd November 2023 in JW Marriott Kuala Lumpur celebrating the business relationship between the two countries. Malaysia-France bilateral trade reached new heights close to €6.2 billion euros in 2022.

The French footprint in Malaysia has steadily increased with 550 entities including 300 French subsidiaries and 250 entrepreneurs, employing more than 25,000 people.

Over 400 guests were welcomed by Mr Richard Fostier, President of CCIFM together with H.E. Axel Cruau, Ambassador of France to Malaysia and the Guest of Honour, YB Liew Chin Tong, Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Malaysia.

The key partners for the Gala Night were Saint Gobain, Airbus, BNP Paribas, Engie, Eolane, Generali, L'Oréal, Safran, Schneider Electric, SPIE Oil & Gas, ST Microelectronics, Stellantis, Veolia, Dassault, JLL, Michelin, Nazsoft Tech, Rotortrade, Societé Générale and Total Energies.

France and Malaysia have long enjoyed a robust and dynamic trade partnership, and this momentous occasion demonstrates the strength and resilience of their economic ties. The Gala Night was an opportunity to reflect on the past, acknowledge the present, and look forward to the future of bilateral trade relations. The chamber believes that Malaysia has consistently maintained its status as a competitive destination for French companies. Furthermore, it serves as a regional hub for their expansion and development in the Asia-Pacific region.

The close relationship between the French and Malaysian institutions have played a key role in this success story, the French Embassy and its Economic Department, Business France, French Trade Advisors, La French Tech, MIDA, MATRADE, InvestKL, TalentCorp and MDEC have been working together as a winning team with the chamber and are all present here today.

Selected member companies were also awarded the CCIFM Excellence Award that aims to honor individuals, companies, and organizations that have demonstrated exceptional excellence and innovation in their respective fields, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the Franco-Malaysian business relation.

The following companies were awarded during the CCIFM Malaysia-France Gala Night 2023:

The award for "Outstanding Achievements-Large Company" was granted to Veolia

The award for "Outstanding Achievements-SME" was granted to Éolane

The award for "Entrepreneur of the Year was granted to Pen Aviation

The award for "Corporate Social Responsibility" was granted to ST Microelectronics

The award for "France-Malaysia Smart Partnership" was granted to Doris-MMC

The award for "Image of France " was granted to Paul Bakeries Malaysia

The evening was nothing short of spectacular, promising an unforgettable performances, with renowned artist such as Harith Iskander "The Godfather of Stand-Up Comedy", the talented singer Nourul Depp, Psycusix and others.

Guests savoured specially prepared macarons sponsored by Paul Bakeries Malaysia and walked away with fabulous lucky draw gifts from Club Med and Air France.

See more photos: https://flic.kr/p/2pd8Gim

SOURCE Malaysian French Chamber of Commerce and Industry