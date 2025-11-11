C&D Inc. Secures Six More Global Corporate Partnerships, Surpassing $5.2 Billion in Total Signed Agreements Over First Two Days of CIIE

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 6, the second day of the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), Xiamen C&D Inc. (stock code: 600153.SH) announced another wave of successes. Following the strategic partnership signed with Louis Dreyfus Company on the first day, valued at $2.5 billion for agricultural products, Xiamen C&D Inc. secured agreements with six other globally renowned companies in agriculture and trade. The total value of contracts signed on the second day alone reached $2.76 billion. Up to now, Xiamen C&D Inc.'s cumulative signed agreement value over the first two days of the CIIE has now exceeded $5.2 billion, It fully demonstrates Xiamen C&D Inc.'s strong capabilities in efficiently integrating global resources and its firm commitment to deep participation in international supply chain cooperation.

During the signing ceremony held on the morning of November 6, Xiamen C&D Inc. partnered with six globally recognized companies—BTG Pactual, Olam Agri, Cutrale Trading SA, CHS Inc., Cargill, and Syngenta—to further expand its strategic footprint across multiple agricultural product categories and regions. The agreements cover key commodities such as soybeans, corn, vegetable oils, and cotton, reinforcing Xiamen C&D Inc.'s capabilities in optimizing global supply chain resource allocation. The ceremony was attended and witnessed by senior executives including Lin Mao, Chairman of Xiamen C&D Inc., and Lü Rongdian, Vice President of Xiamen C&D Inc. and Head of the Agricultural Products Group.

