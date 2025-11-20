CDNetworks Empowers Businesses to Deliver Exceptional Digital Experiences Across the Middle East

100% network coverage, ultra-low 5ms latency, and connectivity to 99% of local ISPs ensure seamless market entry for global businesses.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, is empowering businesses to deliver ultra-low-latency, reliable experiences to users in the Middle East. With PoPs strategically located in 12 cities across the region, CDNetworks plans to expand its network further.

The Middle East, particularly the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, is rapidly emerging as a hub for technological innovation. Across sectors like e-commerce, media streaming, and gaming, businesses are facing rising user expectations for instant and reliable experiences. However, obstacles such as cross-border network congestion continue to hinder growth for global businesses.

CDNetworks is helping businesses overcome these barriers through its deep regional expertise and cutting-edge technology, including:

100% network coverage across the Middle East

Comprehensive security and acceleration solutions

Connectivity to 99% of local ISPs, with latency as low as 5ms

24/7 support and services tailored to local needs

These capabilities have already proven transformative for organizations entering the Middle East market. One leading local services app, which struggled with performance issues, saw latency reduced by 50% on average after adopting CDNetworks' solutions. Over the busy Eid al-Fitr period, the app handled nearly 2 billion requests with zero downtime. With this level of reliability, the app was able to scale its service from one city to major hubs across the Gulf.

"The Middle East region, with its fast-growing, innovation-driven economies, represents tremendous growth potential," said Antony Li, APAC Head of Sales at CDNetworks. "By combining our regional expertise, robust infrastructure, and advanced solutions, we aim to empower businesses to scale with confidence in this dynamic market."

Looking ahead, CDNetworks remains committed to supporting the Middle East's digital transformation. Beyond the region, it has also achieved complete network coverage in key emerging markets, including Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

About CDNetworks

As the APAC-leading network with over 2,800 global PoPs and over 20 years of technology experience, CDNetworks delivers the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, edge computing, zero-trust security, and colocation services — all designed to spur business innovation.

To learn more, visit cdnetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CDNetworks