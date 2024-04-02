CE-LINK Unveils the Game-Changing SFX Power Supply: Small Size, Mega Power

HONG KONG, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CE LINK LIMITED ("CE-LINK"), a leading manufacturer of consumer electronics, is thrilled to announce the launch of its revolutionary SFX power supply, setting new benchmarks in both performance and compactness. Engineered to elevate gaming and IT experiences, this latest innovation from CE-LINK stands as the most compact SFX power supply in its category, delivering an impressive maximum output of 1000W. From April 11-14, visit booth 3A-02 in Hall 3 of the AsiaWorld–Expo to experience this game-changer at the upcoming Global Sources Electronic Show in Hong Kong.

1000W SFX Gaming Power Supply (PRNewsfoto/CE LINK LIMITED)

This product features exceptional compactness and outstanding performance. With its small size, measuring just 125x100x63.5mm, this SFX power supply offers a powerful output, delivering up to 1000W of maximum power. It is designed to fit seamlessly into any setup, whether it be an ATX or ITX gaming chassis. Additionally, versions with 850W and 750W capacities are available to meet various power requirements.

This power supply is certified with the esteemed 80 PLUS Platinum rating, guaranteeing efficiency levels of up to 92% under typical loads. Furthermore, it maintains exceptionally low voltage fluctuations, staying within a range of less than ±2%, which exceeds the industry standard of less than ±5% as specified by Intel. This ensures users can depend on a consistent and reliable power output.

This SFX power supply meets the latest Intel ATX 3.0 and PCI-e Gen 5.0 standards, providing triple GPU and double total power for gamers and professionals alike. Furthermore, it incorporates an advanced circuit design that includes half-bridge LLC, synchronous rectification (SR), and DC-to-DC conversion techniques. This sophisticated approach enhances both the efficiency and stability of the power supply.

In addition, with native PCI-e 5.0 12VHPWR power cables, this product offers seamless support for the latest generation of graphics cards.

Meanwhile, it incorporates intelligent temperature control and silent cooling technologies for quiet operation. The fan's smart temperature-controlled start-stop mechanism, coupled with a 92mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) fan, significantly improves thermal performance. It ensures that the main outputs (+12V, +5V, +3.3V) keep ripple noise levels below 30mV under all conditions, exceeding Intel's standards for power supply noise.

Thanks to its fully modular flat cable design, installation is straightforward, promoting neat and efficient cable management in gaming host.

